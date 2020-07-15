Connected Automotive Infotainment System Market Analysis with Impact of COVID-19 on Growth Opportunity by 2027

Connected Automotive Infotainment System Market Forecast 2020-2027
The Global Connected Automotive Infotainment System Market research report is an all-inclusive study comprising of an extensive analysis of the industry that provides potentially advantageous information about development and profitability for key companies in the markets. This report covers the latest economic scenario and the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the market. The pandemic has affected the dynamics of every aspect of the global industry. The pandemic has led to serious changes in the market, which the report discusses in detail. The current rapidly changing scenario and future evaluation of the impact are covered in the report. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.
The report discusses key trends that might influence the growth of the Connected Automotive Infotainment System market throughout the forecast period 2020-2027.
The report studies the following companies:
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), Harman International Industries, Panasonic Corporation, Aptiv PLC, Fujitsu Ten Ltd., Ford Motor Company, Denso Corporation, Audi AG, General Motors Company, and Visteon Corporation, among others.
Platforms Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)
Software
Android
GENIVI Linux
AGL
QNX
Hardware
Intel – Apollo Lake
Qualcomm – 602A, 820A
Renesas – R-Car H2/H3
TI – J4, J5, J6, TDA2X
Freescale – i.mx6, i.mx8
NVIDIA – Jetson
Vehicle type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)
Passenger cars
Commercial Vehicle
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)
SDL
CarPlay
Android Auto
MirrorLink
Bluetooth
Wi-Fi, NFC, USB, 3G/4G/LTE
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)
Multimedia Streaming: Audio, Internet Radio, and Video
Connected Navigation and Location-based Content
Social Media and Networking
In-car Wi-Fi Networks
By Regions:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Years considered for Connected Automotive Infotainment System market size estimation:
Historical Years: 2017-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Years: 2020-2027
Key aspects of the Connected Automotive Infotainment System Market Report:
- The report comprises of Connected Automotive Infotainment System market overview, market share, demand and supply ratio, supply chain analysis, and import/export details.
- The report explores different strategies and procedures undertaken by key market players that assist in making profitable decisions.
- The report covers all the crucial information about the products and services of major competitors.
To read more about the Connected Automotive Infotainment System market report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/connected-automotive-infotainment-system-market
Crucial Information Offered by the Report:
- Market forecast for approximately 8 years for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
- Opportunities and limitations for new entrants and well-established companies
- Market valuation of segments on the global and regional level
- Key trends (drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities)
- Competitive landscape along with key development patterns
- Comprehensive profiling of the company with strategies, financial standings, and recent ventures and advancements
- Supply chain trends and share analysis of major market players
