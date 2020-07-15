Cobalt Market Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players- China Molybdenum Co., Ltd., Glencore, Norilsk Nickel, Sheritt International Corporation

Cobalt Market research report plays a chief role in developing and enhancing the strategies for sales, advertising, marketing, and promotion. Data models employed for the research methodology are vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. This Cobalt Market report encompasses different industry verticals for Chemical industry such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company.

“Global Cobalt Market is estimated to grow with a stable CAGR of 10.47% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, and the base year of 2018.”

Cobalt is a chemical element which is found on the earth as an alloy and is extracted by mining. It is a hard and brittle metallic element which resembles nickel and iron and can be magnetised. They usually have high temperature. They are used to produce string, corrosion and heat resistant alloys, permanent magnets and hard metals.

Top Manufacturers Covered in the Report:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the cobalt market are China Molybdenum Co., Ltd., Glencore, Norilsk Nickel, Sheritt International Corporation, Vale, SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO LTD., Jinchuan Group Co Ltd., Yantai Cash Industrial Co Ltd., and GEM CO., LTD.

Segmentation: Global Cobalt Market

By Application

Reusable Energy Storage System

Super Alloys

Wear- Resistant Alloys

Thermal Spray Coatings

Magnets

Orthopaedics

Binder Material

Life Sciences

By End- User:

Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace

Medical

By Geography:

What are the Cobalt Market growth drivers and Restraints?

Market Drivers:

Increase in the use of cobalt in the electric vehicle market is driving the growth.

Recyclable nature of the cobalt is increasing its demand.

Market Restraints:

There are not enough suppliers in the market which is restraining the growth of this market.

