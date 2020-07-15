Clinical Trial Supplies Market Research Report 2020, COVID-19 Impact, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2025

The global clinical trial supplies market is expected to register a CAGR of around 6.5% during 2020-2025, according to a new report published by IMARC Group. Clinical trial supplies refer to different kinds of tools that are used to conduct scientific experiments and clinical research and investigations. Some of the most commonly used clinical trial equipment are infusion pumps, nebulizers and syringes, which are employed for conducting medical trials to detect, prevent, and treat various ailments, along with analyzing the efficiency of a treatment method and diagnosing infections and disorders.

Market Trends

In recent years, there has been a rise in the prevalence of respiratory, oncology, cardiovascular and neurological disorders. This, along with significant growth in the biopharmaceutical industry, has boosted the sales of clinical trial supplies across the globe. Moreover, both the government and private organizations are investing considerably in research and development (R&D) activities for the development of innovative and advanced drugs and treatment procedures. This is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the leading biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical instrument manufacturers in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global clinical trial supplies market.

Almac Group Ltd.

Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc.

DHL

Parexel,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PCI Services

Patheon Inc.

Sharp Clinical

Biocair, Movianto

Key Segments of the Report:

Breakup by Services:

Product Manufacturing

Packaging, Labeling and Storage

Logistics and Distribution

Breakup by Phase:

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Others

Breakup by Therapeutic Area:

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

CNS And Mental Disorders

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Medical Device Industry

Biopharmaceuticals Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally—our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

