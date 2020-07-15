Cannabis Market (COVID 19 Impact Analysis) research report Data Highlighting Major Vendors- O.penVAPE Shop., The Cronos Group, Tilray, Marley Natural, Aurora Cannabis

Data Bridge Market Research has provides the Qualitative and informative knowledge by adding titled “Cannabis Market by By Product Type (Buds, Oil, Tinctures, Others), Usage (Medical, Recreational), Crop Variety (Cannabis Indica, Cannabis Sativa, Others), Distribution Channel (Physical, Digital, Others) Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2027”. Cannabis is a type of drug that is obtained from plants such as cannabis indica and cannabis sativa. The active chemical present in the plant is tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Cannabis plant has several medical as well as recreational usages. In medical, cannabis is reported to treat nausea, vomiting, chronic pains, asthma and many more diseases. The plant also has psychoactive and physiological effects when taken into the body.

Global cannabis market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 34.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- O.penVAPE Shop., The Cronos Group, Tilray, Marley Natural, Aurora Cannabis, Cara Therapeutics, ARUMA LABS HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED, Medcan Australia, Sundial Growers Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, GW Pharmaceuticals plc, The Scotts Company LLC, Aphria Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc., Cannatrek and others.

Product Launch

In November 2019, SLANG Worldwide Inc. announced the launch of its new product line, RESERVE; in California market that is an extension of O.penVAPE brand. The company became best-selling cannabis brand in the United States due to the launch of this product.

In February 2018, MedReleaf Corp. launched its product San Rafael ’71, the first adult-use recreational brand. This product is designed for the people who are aware of the cannabis products and their effects.

In May 2018, Aurora Cannabis launched new cannabis product line, Aurora Frost. The new product line belongs to the category of dried cannabis that has 35% THC content.

The Cannabis is segmented on the basis of types and breadth of solutions offered by each of them. The first type is By Product Type (Buds, Oil, Tinctures, Others), Usage (Medical, Recreational), Crop Variety (Cannabis Indica, Cannabis Sativa, Others), Distribution Channel (Physical, Digital, Others)

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into buds, oil, tinctures and others

In December, Health Canada awarded Aurora Cannabis Inc. with the license that permits sale of cannabis softgel capsules. This license helped the company to increase its international sales and also to generate revenue by launching these capsules to the medical cannabis market in Canada as well as the adult-use market.

On the basis of usage, the market is segmented into medical and recreational

In April 2019, Aphria Inc. launched a new product into the cannabis market namely CBD-based nutraceutical and CBD-based cosmetics line especially for the German market. The product was launched by the CannRelief brand of the company as they are popular in the German market and can help the company increase its market share globally.

On the basis of crop variety, the market is segmented into cannabis indica, cannabis sativa and others

In November 2017, CanniMed Ltd. announced the acquisition of Cannabis Inc. The company created a new global cannabis company with this agreement between a medical brand and recreational brand. The strategic acquisition made by the company will help it to become a key player in the emerging recreational cannabis market.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into physical, digital and others

In July 2019, Aruma Labs Holdings Pty Limited will commence the construction of its manufacturing facility for the production of industry-leading equipment and technology. The company is into the business of cultivation and will start the manufacturing of products soon.

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the CANNABIS market.

This CANNABIS market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

Table of Contents

1 Cannabis Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Cannabis Market Competitions, by Players

3.1 Global Cannabis Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Cannabis Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Cannabis Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Cannabis Market Size by Regions

5 North America Cannabis Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Cannabis Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Revenue by Countries

8 South America Cannabis Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Cannabis by Countries

10 Global Cannabis Market Segment by Type

11 Global Cannabis Market Segment by Application

12 Global Cannabis Market Size Forecast (2019-2027)

