Bio-Based Polypropylene (PP) Market Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends

Bio-based polypropylene (PP) market will reach an estimated volume of 30.04 thousand tons by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 5.90% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The growing acceptance of synthetic packaging solutions is likely to drive the growth of the bio-based polypropylene (PP) market in the above mentioned period.

Polypropylene is a polymer with a melting of about 165°C and its higher melting point makes it suitable for use in other plastic goods such as medical products and secure containers for dishwasher use. Bio- based polypropylene has similar features to synthetic polypropylene, but is produced from raw materials such as sugarcane, corn, and beet. They are widely used in applications such as textile, injections, films and others.

Bio-based polypropylene (PP) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to bio-based polypropylene (PP) market.

Top Players- Dow, Washington Penn Plastic Co., Inc., Braskem, Solvay S.A., Biobent Polymers, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings, China Petrochemical Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, INEOS, SABIC, Mitsui Chemicals and Global Bioenergies among other domestic and global players.

Global Bio-Based Polypropylene (PP) Market, By Product Type (Sugars, Starch and Lignocellulosic Biomass)

Application (Injections, Films, Textile and Others)

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

