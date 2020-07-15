Base Layer Market Chain Analysis, Concentration Rate of Raw Materials and Forecast to 2024

Global Base Layer Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Base Layer Summary:

Base Layer is mainly fabricated by using wool and polyester. It is major used to keep warm when in the sports or outside, such as ball sports, skiing, climbing and running etc. Also, it can be wear when workout indoors or other leisure time. In this report, only long or short shirt and pants are counted.

Scope of the Report:

The base layer industry concentration is very low; there are many manufacturers in the world, the top brand such as Nike and Adidas only accounts for about 11.10 % market share of the total volume. The products are mainly manufactured in Asia (Southeast Asia countries and China). The main consumption regions are North America, Europe and Asia, accounting for more than 75 % of the total consumption volume in 2016. However, emerging markets such as Latin America, are growing at a faster rate than the traditional market.

Main marketing channels include exclusive shop and department stores. Strong brands tend to build their own exclusive shop to provide a good user experience and further enhance their brand influence. At the same time, all manufacturers have stepped up online sales.

