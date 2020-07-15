Alfalfa Market hay to experience substantial demand across dairy feed applications

Alfalfa hay market size is anticipated to attain significant growth from 2020 to 2026. Alfalfa hay is a common choice among domestic as well export market markets for dairy cows, sheep, horses, chicken, beef cattle, turkeys, and other livestock animals. These hays power-packed with nutritional content including protein, vitamins, and minerals. Moreover, alfalfa hays are more palatable than grass hays and have a much higher energy content.

The industry is comprised of several major alfalfa hay market including Anderson Hay & Grain Inc., Almarai Company, Bailey Farms, Border Valley, Green Prairie International, Hay USA, Knight Ag Sourcing, McCracken Hay Company, Alfalfa Monegros, Coaba, Cubeit Hay Company, Grupo Osés, Los Venteros, Glenvar Hay, Riverina, Standlee Hay Company, and SL Follen Company, among several others.

Growing consumption of milk and dairy products

Driven by a growing health consciousness among consumers and the subsequent rise in dairy consumption, global alfalfa hay market size is expected to grow substantially in the near future.

Alfalfa hay serves as an excellent source of high-quality protein and fiber for dairy cows. In high producing dairy cows, it enhances fermentative digestion and promotes rumen health, improving overall health. Alfalfa hay is globally considered as the highest quality forage, and is most beneficial to farm animals in terms of nutritional value when harvested at an early growth in the Alfalfa hay market. These hays have the highest protein and a low fiber content when cut pre-bloom.

The recent decade has witnessed a considerable shift in people’s eating habits and dietary patterns. These trends can be associated with a rising occurrence of numerous short- and long-term health problems and an increased focus towards improving personal health and well-being. One of the most noticeable trends was an increased consumption of fresh and processed milk products.

According to the OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2018, a 22% increase in milk production is estimated between 2018 and 2027. Developing and developed countries will respectively produce 33% and 9% of milk output by 2027. The European Union, the U.S., India, China, and Pakistan are anticipated to be the top five leading milk producers during the period. The Asia Pacific region is projected to account for 70% of the overall milk production, which will undeniably offer promising growth opportunities to local alfalfa hay market.

The inability to meet adequate energy requirements is one of the most difficult challenges with fodder fed to lactating, top producing dairy cows. The protein in alfalfa hay is highly digestible and is rapidly removed from the rumen, which enhances intake. Alfalfa hay is among the most preferred feed variety for cows and livestock animals as it serves as an efficient feed source, which is able to meet high energy, nutritional, and digestive requirements of lactating animals.

Some key factors restricting alfalfa hay market forecast

Rapid growth in urbanization over the decades has resulted in decreasing areas of land available and suitable for agriculture. Farmers all over the world are opting to grow high value crops on account of higher profits earned. Increased competition from high value crops is turning out to be a serious challenge for alfalfa hay market. Additionally, water shortage in many regions and lack of proper and sustainable irrigation practices are also negatively impacting alfalfa hay production.

