Agricultural Packaging Market Research Report 2020, COVID-19 Impact, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Agricultural Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global agricultural packaging market size experienced healthy growth during 2014-2019. Agricultural packaging helps in the storing and packaging of agricultural products, such as the harvest, fertilizers and pesticides, to protect them from spoilage and contamination. It is economical, provides easy printing options for branding and food labeling, and assists in keeping the contents fresh, increasing their shelf life and maintaining adequate temperature.

Market Trends:

The growing population has escalated the demand for food across the globe which in turn is propelling the market growth. Agricultural packaging minimizes the unnecessary wastage of food during post-harvest treatment procedures, production process, storage and transportation. Apart from this, owing to the rising environmental concerns, leading manufacturers in the industry are increasing their budget for research and development (R&D) activities. Moreover, they are focusing on product innovations, including the usage of eco-friendly and sustainable packaging materials, such as woven polypropylene, which is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Breakup by Material Type:

Plastic Flexible Plastic Rigid Plastic

Metal

Paper and Paperboards

Composite Materials

Others

Breakup by Product:

Pouches and Bags

Drums

Bottles and Cans

Others

Breakup by Barrier Strength:

Low

Medium

High

Breakup by Application:

Chemical Pesticides

Chemical Fertilizers

Biologicals

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Amcor Limited, Bemis Company Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Greif Inc., Mondi Group, LC Packaging International BV, Flex-Pack, NNZ Group, Silgan Holdings Inc., Proampac LLC, Purity Flexpack Limited, Epac Holdings LLC, etc.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally—our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

