TMR Analyzes Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Die-Attach Materials Market

The global die attach materials market is experiencing highly competitive landscape as the leading players in the market are concentrating in using leading-edge techniques for production, as analyzed by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The regular use of these technologies will decrease the overall manufacturing cost incurred. However, they are expected to face certain challenges for raw material procurement mainly because of fluctuating prices of conductive polymers and pure metals. Some of the main players in the market are Alpha Assembly Solutions, Dow Corning Corporation, Henkel, Master Bond Inc., AI Technology, Creative Materials Inc., and Hybond Inc.

According to the author of the report by TMR, the die-attach materials market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast tenure from 2017 to 2026. The market value is estimated to reach US$ 970 mn by the end of the forecast period in 2026. The category based on type of form of die-attach materials in which paste-based segment is expected to see high growth during the forecast period. According to the geographical analysis, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) holds the major market share. The major producers of die-attach materials are China and South Korea have contributed significantly and is expected to gain 70% of revenue by the end of 2026.

High Usage of Die-Attach Material in Wide Range of Industries to Boost the Market

The demand for die-attach material is experiencing high demand as there is a high demand for adhesive that are applicable in wide range of industries and commercial use. Moreover, the demand for die-attach material is also increasing due to increasing disposable income, increasing significance in films in packaging, and rising urbanization. The use of die-attach material is also seen in die attach film, die attach paste, and used as adhesive tape for a lead on chip. These factors are expected to boost the market for die-attach materials in coming years. Consumer electronics also require high amount of die-attach that is used in integral parts of electrical circuit boards. Semiconductor industry has also generated opportunities for various electronic components where the demand for die-attach materials has significantly grown.

Complications in Expanding Facilities May Restrict the Market from Growing

Apart from various drivers growing the demand for die-attach materials market, there are certain restraints that may hinder the market to attain its full potential. The major restrain is faced in the expansion of production facilities. The reason for this restrain is that the manufactures are facing complications, as the suppliers are unable to obtain raw material at a cost effective price. Nevertheless, these restrains will eventually be minimized with the growing demand form emerging economies, thus asserting that the die-attach material market will grow during the forecast period. Additionally, the availability of different types of die-attach materials such as solder, films, sintering, and adhesives will help in increasing the demand in the global market.

The information presented in this review is based on a TMR report, titled “Die-Attach Materials Market – (Product Type – Adhesives, Films, Sintering, Solder, and Other Product Type; Material Type – Polymer Adhesives, Eutectic Die Attach Materials, and Other Material Type; Form Type – Powder, Pastes, and Wires) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2026”

