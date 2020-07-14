Super Hi-Vision Market SWOT Analysis by Futuristic Trends | 2020-2026

The report discusses many vital industry facets that influence Global Super Hi-Vision Market industry acutely which includes extensive study of competitive edge, latest advancements, region-wise industry environment, contemporary market and manufacturing trends, leading market contenders, and current consumption tendency of the end user. The report also oversees market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation.

The Super Hi-Vision market was valued at USD 46.51 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 161.67 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 23.08% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025

Report includes top leading companies Dell, Red Digital Cinema Camera, Samsung, Sharp, BOE Japan, Canon, Hisense, Ikegami Tsushinki, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation.

Global Super Hi-VisionMarket, By Type

8K

4K

Global Super Hi-VisionMarket, By Application

Television broadcasting and commercial electronics

Camera lenses

Medical science

Space science and defence sectors

Global Super Hi-VisionMarket Segmentation by Region :

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Super Hi-Visionmarket is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market

Competitive Landscape

– Aug 2019 – LGs new 8K model expands its scale of premium NanoCell TVs, encompassing LED/LCD components for vivid colour purity, enhanced blacks, advanced image processing and AI functionalities. The NanoCell 8K TV features Cinema HDR (HDR10, HLG, Advanced HDR by Technicolour, Dolby Vision HDR and more) enabling users to harness-compatible premium Netflix content.

– May 2019 – Japan-based Sharp confirmed that the brand will re-enter the TV business in the United States during the second half of the year under a partnership with Hong Kong-based Hisense. It will further accelerate the transformation of its business to innovate the world with 8K/4K Ecosystem + 5G and AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things).

Asia Pacific Expected to be the Fastest Growing Region

– The Asia-Pacific region is a major revenue contributor to the market studied, due to the presence of a large consumer population, along with the presence of a number of players, like Sharp and BOE Japan. Since the past few years, Japan has been actively investing in the development of the super hi-vision devices, while supporting technological aspects. Thus, Japan has a stronghold for enabling and broadcasting 8K content.

– The country placed 8K experience zones, such as Tokyo 8K Theater, and Tokyo 8K Super Hi-Vision Theater, for people to experience 8K technology. Since, it is in the early stages of development, it is not affordable for all, and the demand is only from high-income individuals or businesses.

– For instance, the Japan-based broadcasting company, NHK implemented first 8K TV channel in Dec 2018. NHK has also utilized the super Hi-Vision technology for applications ranging from cameras (photos and videos, microphones) to receivers, which increases the market growth effectively.

– China is expected to emerge as the market leaders, by witnessing an increasing demand over the forecast period. China is one of the major consumers, which has the infrastructure to support mass production of 8K devices

The objectives of the report

-Determining and projecting the size of the Super Hi-Visionmarket, with respect to material, product, application, barrier strength, and regional markets, over a five-year period ranging from 2020 to 2026.

-Identifying attractive opportunities in the market by determining the largest and fastest-growing segments across regions.

-Analyzing the demand-side factors based on the impact of macro and microeconomic factors on the market and shifts in demand patterns across different subsegments and regions.

Contents of the 15 Chapters for This Super Hi-VisionMarket Study:-

Chapter 1 To describe Super Hi-VisionIntroduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2 To analyze the top manufacturers of Super Hi-Vision, with sales, revenue, and price of Super Hi-Vision, in 2019 and 2020;

Chapter 3 To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2019 and 2020;

Chapter 4 To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Life Jack, for each region, from 2015 to 2020;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 To analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11 To show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020;

Chapter 12 Super Hi-VisionMarket forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2026;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15 To describe Super Hi-Visionsales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Super Hi-Visionare as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

