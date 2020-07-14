Sales of Steel Drums Market to Decelerate in 2029 as COVID-19 Pandemic Takes its Toll on Global Market

A recent market study published by FMI on the steel drums market includes global industry analysis 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on historic as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
STEEL DRUMS MARKET TAXONOMY
The global steel drums market is segmented in detail to cover every aspects of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.
Capacity
- 55 Gallon
- Other than 55 Gallon
Head
- Tight Head
- Open Head
Material
- Carbon Steel
- Stainless Steel
End Use
- Chemicals
- Agricultural
- Commodity
- Speciality
- Petroleum & Lubricants
- Paints, Inks, & Dyes
- Food & Beverages
- Edible Oil
- Liquid Food Ingredients
- Others
- Building & Construction
- Healthcare & Personal Care
- Others
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- South Asia
- East Asia
- MEA
- Oceania
WHAT’S INCLUDED
The report initiates with an executive summary of the steel drums market, which includes key findings and statistical analysis of the market. It also includes analysis & recommendations and opportunity analysis pertaining to the steel drums market.
Readers can find definition and detailed taxonomy of the steel drums market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. It also highlights inclusions and exclusions to help readers understand the scope of this market report.
This chapter explains key trends and provides information about their impact on the steel drums market.
This section includes product adoption and consumer sentiment analysis for steel drums.
The section provides volume analysis (Mn Units) in the global steel drums market for the historic period (2014-2018) and forecast period (2019-2029).
This section highlights the average pricing analysis of various material in the steel drums market in different regions across the globe. The weighted average pricing at the manufacturer level is also analyzed in this section.
The section provides value analysis (US$ Mn) in the global steel drums market for the historic period (2014-2018) and forecast period (2019-2029). Along with this, the section also provides absolute $ opportunity analysis during the forecast period.
This chapter explains the outlook of the parent market, PESTLE analysis, Porters’ five forces analysis, and key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the steel drums market during the forecast period. Moreover, with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights growth rate projection and forecast factors and their impact on the steel drums market. This chapter provides key market dynamics, including drivers and restraints, and opportunity assessment of the market. Along with this, readers will understand the value chain analysis of the steel drums market.
Based on capacity, the steel drums market has been segmented into 55 gallon and other than 55 gallon steel drums. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends, market share, and market attractiveness analysis based on capacity in the global steel drums market.
This chapter provides details about the steel drums market based on head type such as tight head and open head. In this chapter, readers can understand market attractiveness analysis of steel drums based on head type.
This chapter provides details about the steel drums market based on material such as carbon steel and stainless steel. In this chapter, readers can understand market attractiveness analysis of steel drums based on material.
Based on end use, the steel drums market is segmented into chemicals, paints, inks, & dyes, food & beverages, building & construction, healthcare & personal care, and others. Furthermore, the chemical segment is further sub-segmented into agricultural chemicals, commodity chemicals, and speciality chemicals. The food & beverages segment is also further segmented into edible oil, liquid food ingredients, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends in the steel drums market and market attractiveness analysis, based on end use.
This chapter explains how the steel drums market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America steel drums market, along with country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find some key points on the basis of estimated market size and consumption of steel drums in the region.
This chapter provides growth scenario of the steel drums market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments and market attractiveness analysis have also been provided.
Important growth prospects of the steel drums market in several countries in Europe, such as Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Benelux, Russia, and the rest of Europe, along with target segments are included in this chapter.
India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore are leading countries in the South Asia region that are prime subjects of assessment to obtain growth prospects of the South Asia steel drums market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about growth parameters of the South Asia steel drums market during the forecast period.
This chapter provides information about how the steel drums market will grow in major countries in the MEA region, such as GCC countries, Northern Africa, Turkey, South Africa, and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period.
In this chapter, Australia and New Zealand are among leading countries in the Oceania region, which are prime subjects of assessment to obtain growth prospects of the Oceania steel drums market.
This chapter highlights growth of the steel drums market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. The section also highlights data points regarding growth of the steel drums market in the East Asian region.
This chapter highlights growth of the steel drums market in emerging countries by focusing on China and India. The section also highlights data points regarding the growth of the market in emerging countries.
In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the steel drums market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.
This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to information and statistics included in the steel drums market report.
This chapter helps readers in understanding the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information in the steel drums market.