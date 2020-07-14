Public Key Infrastructure Market Trends, Industry Forecast, Applications, Growth Drivers, Trends & Demands – Global Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

The need to ensure development in operational efficiency is a core feature that is promoting the adoption of public key infrastructure around the world. The heightened focus on transaction security is anticipated to influence the public key infrastructure market further. Furthermore, the introduction of 5G and the speedy adoption of the concept of IoT are anticipated to define the growth of the public key infrastructure market in the forecast years.

The increased value being placed on encryption technology is the key to motivating the public key infrastructure market. Reports that review the information and communication technology industry has been presented by Market Research Future, which produces reports on industry verticals that appraise the market expansion and prospects. The market estimates show that the global PKI market stands to make USD 1,987.1 Mn in revenues while progressing with a CAGR of 21.12% in the forecast period.

Competitive Dashboard:

The influence of governmental policies is motivating further development in the market. The uncertainty in the market is a critical factor that is driving the formulation of policies and plans that will be applied to drive market growth. The competitors are devoting their resources to ensure an optimum level of growth in the coming years. The competition level in the market is found to be conducive to the advancement of the players who are operating in the market. The need to capture a broader chunk of the profits is supporting the expansion of the market. The rise in the flow of international transactions between nations is further inspiring the progress of the market. The synergies being created between supply and demand forces in the market is expected to induce further growth of the market. The fluctuations in the currency are expected to stabilize and thus create a favorable impact on the market.

The distinguished contenders in the public key infrastructure market are SIGNiX, DocuSign Inc, Comodo Group Inc., Assa Abloy Group, VeriSign Inc., Gemalto NV, Ascertia, GoDaddy Inc., Entrust Datacard Corporation, GlobalSign, and Lexmark International Inc to name a few.

Regional Analysis:

The regional study of the public key infrastructure market share comprises of regions such as North America, Europe, The Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America. The North American region leads the market’s growth and is directly followed by the Asia Pacific regional market in terms of market worth. The North American region was valued at USD 239.7 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to develop with a positive CAGR of 20.71% in the forecast period. The existence of numerous important market participants in the region together with the soaring use of PKI solutions by the region’s government sector is projected to impel the increase of the North American PKI market. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to advance at the peak CAGR of 23.38% all through the forecast period. China is responsible for the principal country-level market with an expected market value of USD 215.15 Mn by the conclusion of 2023. Japan and India are other chief country-level markets that are influencing the development of the market in the region.

Segmentation:

The segmentation of the public key infrastructure market is carried out on the basis of deployment, solution, end-users, and region. On the basis of solutions, the public key infrastructure market comprises of PIN authentication, enrolment deployment, inventory of digital identities, secure roaming, self-registration, and others. On the basis of deployment, the public key infrastructure is segmented into cloud-based and on-premise. The end-users segment of the public key infrastructure market comprises of aerospace & defense, human resources, healthcare & life sciences, government, BFSI, education & research, manufacturing, retail, and others. By region, the public key infrastructure market comprises of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, The Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

