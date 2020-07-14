Protective Clothing Market by Material Type (Aramid & Blends, Polyolefin & Blends, Polyamide, and PBI), Application (Thermal, Chemical, and Visibility)- Global Forecast to 2025

The report titled “Protective Clothing Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Protective Clothing industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The Protective Clothing Market is estimated to grow from USD 8.8 Billion in 2020 to USD 12.3 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.92%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Protective Clothing Market:

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US)

3M Company (US)

Kimberly Clark Corp (US)

Ansell Limited (US)

Sioen Industries (Belgium)

Teijin Limited (Japan)

Lakeland Industries Inc. (US)

“PBI is expected to be the fastest-growing segment by material type of the protective clothing market, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025.”

The PBI segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of value, during the forecast period. PBI’s ability to blend easily with other materials will play an important role in driving the market growth. Moreover, it does not melt or burn at normal temperature. These characteristics of PBI over other material types are estimated to boost its demand in the protective clothing market.

“The thermal application segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall protective clothing market, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025.”

The thermal application segment is the largest application of protective clothing due to its wide application across different industries such as oil & gas, manufacturing, construction, and others. The growing manufacturing projects, especially the high-rise buildings, offer a huge potential for the thermal protective clothing market.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 46%, Tier 2 – 31%, and Tier 3 – 23%

By Designation: C-Level – 46%, Director Level – 27%, and Others – 27%

By Region: North America – 33%, Europe – 27%, APAC – 27%, South America – 7%, Middle East & Africa – 6%,

Competitive Landscape of Protective Clothing Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

2.1.2 Innovators

2.2 Strength Of Product Portfolio

2.3 Business Strategy Excellence

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Smse)

3.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

3.1.1 Progressive Companies

3.1.2 Starting Blocks

3.1.3 Responsive Companies

3.1.4 Dynamic Companies

3.2 Strength Of Product Portfolio

3.3 Business Strategy Excellence, 2019

4 Market Share Analysis

4.1 3m Company

4.2 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company

4.3 Ansell Limited

4.4 Honeywell International

4.5 Kimberly Clark Corp

4.6 Lakeland Industries Inc.

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 New Product Launch

5.2 Agreement

5.3 Expansion

5.4 Acquisition

Reason to access this report:

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on protective clothing offered by top players in the global market

: Comprehensive information on protective clothing offered by top players in the global market Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the protective clothing market

: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the Market Development : Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for protective clothing across regions

: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for protective clothing across regions Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global protective clothing market

: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global protective clothing market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the protective clothing market

