Covid-19 Update : Population Health Management Market 2020 : Next Booming Segment in the World | Major Giants – Mckesson Corporation (Us), Ze Omega Inc (Us)., Verisk Analytics, Inc.. (Us), Forward Health Group (Us)

The Population Health Management Market report includes a range of inhibitors as well as driving forces of the market which are analysed in both qualitative and quantitative approach so that readers and users get precise information and insights about Healthcare industry. Here, market overview is given in terms of drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges where each of this parameter is studied scrupulously. Population Health Management Market research report is generated with the best and advanced tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analysing market data. Being a wide-ranging market research report, it is sure to help develop business in several ways.

Get Sample PDF (including COVID19 Impact Analysis) of Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-population-health-management-phm-market&rp

Market Analysis: Global Population health management Market

Global Population health management Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 20.50 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 82.61 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.03% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Key Market Competitors: Global Population health management Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the population health management market are McKesson Corporation (US), Ze Omega Inc (US)., Verisk Analytics, Inc.. (US), Forward Health Group (US), Health Catalyst (US), Athena health, Inc.(US) , Cerner Corporation (US), Medecision (US), Xerox Corporation (US), Allscripts, Inc. (US), Fonemed. (US), Well Centive, Inc.(US), i2i Population Health (US), Conifer Health Solutions (US), GE Healthcare(US) , Health Business Intelligence Corp (US), IBM Corporation (US), NXGN Management, LLC (US), i2i Systems (US)., Optum Inc. (US), and Healthagen, LLC (US) among others.

Get Full TOC, Tables and Figures of Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-population-health-management-phm-market&rp

Market Definition: Global Population health management Market

Population health management solutions help providers to share population health information, gain perspective, insights and act proactively to solve it. PHM solutions are used track the cost of healthcare in a year, in a particular organization. This is not a new idea but use of analytics in healthcare cost estimation is used since a long time. Though the usage of a PHM solution is today’s world can be attributed to few drivers such as access, cost, quality, lifestyle management, demand management, disease management and, care condition among others. PHM is must technology in the threatening economy, as process needs to change from providing healthcare to preventive healthcare. Estimating the major users of healthcare, chronic disease prevalence and identifying trends and proactively preventing healthcare threats will be the new goal of healthcare organization.

According to National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention, there were an estimated Six in ten Americans live with at least one chronic disease, like heart disease, cancer, stroke, or diabetes.,. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Population health Management Market Drivers :

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of this market.

The adoption of healthcare IT solutions is driving the growth of this market.

The demand for healthcare integration, storage and management

Population health Management Market Restraints :

Privacy and security concerns is going to restrain the growth of this market.

High capital expenditure and maintenance requirement is going to restrain the growth of this market.

Segmentation: Global Population health management Market

Population health Management Market : By Application

Automating Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH)

Access Comprehensive Longitudinal Patient Record

Effectively Coordinate Care

Patient Outreach

Others

Population health Management Market : By Delivery Mode

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Population health Management Market : By Component

Software

Services

Population health Management Market : By End-User

Providers

Payers

Others

Population health Management Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Population health Management Market :

In April 2019, VirtualHealth announced that they have received Population Health Management (PHM) Prevalidation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for 2019 standards. It will establish virtual Health as a key player in the industry.

In March 2018, Google announces Cloud Healthcare API to unlock health data At conference; HIMSS18 (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society ). This will change market Dynamics as Google is leader in other It business.

Competitive Analysis: Global Population health management Market

Global population health management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of population health management market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Population health management Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents :

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report :

Current and future of global population health management market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report :

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-population-health-management-phm-market&rp

About Data Bridge Market Research :

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us :

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: [email protected]