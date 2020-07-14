Personal Protective Equipment Market Development Status, Business Strategy and Industry Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future 2025

Market Highlights

The personal protective equipment is marketed for general industry, shipyard employment, long shoring, marine terminals, and construction, owing to head injuries which has been assessed over 40% of the industrial mortality rate and accidents. The competitive dynamics for the PPE industry will be relatively different by 2023, and will be driven by disruptive business models, innovation, and introduction of smart and wearable PPE products transforming the workplace to a connected domain and improving worker safety and productivity. The increasing cost associated with workplace hazards, along with the launch of industry specific personal protection equipment by the enterprises are contributing towards boosting PPE market.

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its newly published research report, states that the global Personal Protective Equipment market is slated to grow at USD 53.14 Billion by 2023, at ~6.2% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Competitive Analysis

The major market players functioning in the global market as identified by MRFR are Sioen Industries NV (Belgium), Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (Canada), 3M Company (US), Radians, Inc. (US), MSA Safety Inc. (US), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Ansell Limited (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), E I DuPont de Nemours and Co. (US), Carl Zeiss AG. (Germany), and Lakeland Industries, Inc. (US) among others.

Regional Analysis

The geographic analysis of the global personal protective equipment (PPE) industry has been carried out in four major regions, comprising the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world (the Middle East and Africa, Latin America,). North America is one of the dominating region across the world and it is capturing the market over 38% and has aximum market share in Personal Protective Equipment market. In North America, the construction applications produce high revenue growth to the companies as the workers are wearing smart glasses and deploying virtual arms in construction industry. The rising number of government norms and regulations for the workers safety is driving regional growth in Europe region and is slated to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming years. While, in Asia-Pacific countries like Japan, China, and South Korea is an emerging market for Personal Protective Equipment market. This region has a huge potential for growth of Personal Protective Equipment.

Segmentation:

The Personal Protective Equipment Market has been analyzed on the basis of safety products, type, end -users and region. Personal Protective Equipment Market by Type is segmented into Protective Communications, Protective Eyewear, Respiratory Protection, Foot & Leg Protection, Protective Clothing, Eye & Face Protection, Head Protection, Hands & Arm Protections, Fall Management Equipment, and Others. The safety products is segmented that includes safety helmets, gloves, high-visibility clothing, eye protection, safety footwear and safety harnesses. The study specifies that the safety gloves has dominated the global PPE demand and increasing number of arm injuries, hand cuts, and abrasions in the workplace may be attributed to the growing demand of this segment. In user segment, the healthcare segment is also a thriving the market for personal protection equipment, owing to unceasingly increasing communicable diseases such as H1N1, Ebola, and among others. Personal Protective Equipment Market by End-User is segmented into Manufacturing, Aeronautics and Aerospace, Construction, Machinery & Electronics, Oil & Gas, Chemical & Synthetics, Healthcare, Firefighting, Transportation, Food and beverages, and Others. the construction and aeronautics and aersopace sectors are also anticipated to continue their dominance in APAC region over the next five years. Construction is likely to be the fastest-growing end-use industry segment, owing to the increasing consumer spending and new construction projects in developing economies such as India, China, and Brazil. In addition, the increasing use of personal protective equipment by workers in residential construction, bridge erection, demolitions, roadway paving, and excavations is also driving this end-use industry.

