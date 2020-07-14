New Growth Prospects to Drive Global Synthetic Monitoring Market

Market Overview

The global synthetic monitoring market is estimated to witness expansion at a 17.7% CAGR during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The global synthetic monitoring market is witnessing revolutionized development in the last decade and is poised to take on an impressive growth trajectory in the coming years. Introduction of analytics and cloud technology is expected to cause a surge in the global synthetic monitoring market in the forthcoming years. An upsurge in the need for proactive monitoring solutions is anticipated to achieve customer-centric goals for the organization. This is expected to aid the proliferation of the market across the review period.

The intensified need for proactive monitoring solutions and performance metrics is expected to drive the expansion of synthetic monitoring market in the coming years. The market is expected to pose highly attractive opportunities for integration of analytics and cloud technology. The future growth trajectory of the global synthetic monitoring market is expected to propel the adoption of technology through the assessment period. Moreover, fast developing nations all over the globe are expected to create new expansion opportunities for market players in the forthcoming years.

Apart from that, nations that are witnessing fast-paced development are offering attractive opportunities and are anticipated to supplement in the propulsion of the global synthetic monitoring market during the forecast period. Key players are expected to focus on the development of novel technologies for the capitalization of opportunities thriving in the market. Additionally, growth strategies that are undertaken by these players for the acceleration of revenue creation include merger and acquisition, collaboration, product development, and innovation, among others.

Market Segmentation

The global Synthetic Monitoring Market is segmented based on services, monitoring type, deployment, application, vertical, regional. Based on services, the global synthetic monitoring market is segmented into consulting services, managed services, training and support services, and implementation services. Based on monitoring type, the global synthetic monitoring market is segmented into API monitoring, web application monitoring, mobile application monitoring, software as a service (SaaS) application monitoring.

Based on deployment, the global synthetic monitoring market is segmented into on-cloud, on-premise. Based on application, the global synthetic monitoring market is segmented into service-level agreements monitoring (SLA monitoring)f application testing, content delivery network testing (CDN testing), and competitive benchmarking. Based on vertical, the global synthetic monitoring market is segmented into government, BFSI, IT and telecommunication, retail, healthcare, automotive, and others.

Key Players

The study by Market Research Future (MRFR) has profiled some notable players from the global synthetic monitoring market including IBM Corporation, Broadcom Inc., BMC Software, Splunk Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, New Relic Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Riverbed technology, Dell technologies Inc., AppDynamics, and Intel Corporation.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global synthetic monitoring market is studied for the geographical segments of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to dominate the synthetic monitoring market over the next few years. The US is expected to dominate the country-specific market for synthetic monitoring within the region and it is anticipated to remain highly lucrative across the review period.

Europe is poised to retain the second largest share of the synthetic monitoring market through the assessment period. It is also expected to garner a revenue valuation of USD 816 million by the end of 2023. Within Europe, the UK and Germany is expected to rule the regional synthetic monitoring market in the region over the next few years. Asia Pacific is expected to showcase tremendous growth prospects and impact the market in a positively manner. The region’s synthetic monitoring market is estimated to gain a CAGR of 22% over the assessment period.

Industry Update

October 2019: Datadog recently announced that it is currently in process on the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Marketplace.

