Monosodium Glutamate Key Business Segments Making Moves, a Shake Up in Market Estimates Expected

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Monosodium Glutamate' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Ajinomoto Company (United States), Kyowa Hakko Kogyo Co Ltd (Japan), B&G Foods Inc (United States), Vedan International (Hong Kong), Fufeng Group (China), Sunrise Nutrachem Group (China), Meihua Holdings Group (China), Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited (Hong Kong), R. M. Chemicals (India), Triveni chemicals (India).

A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Monosodium Glutamate Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Monosodium Glutamate (MSG), is sodium salt of the common amino acid glutamic acid. MSG is found in tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, potatoes, mushrooms, and other vegetables and fruits, which is produced in laboratory by the fermentation of some carbohydrate based products like molasses. Sodium glutamate is classified by U.S. FDA as GRAS (generally recognized as safe) and food additive by EU. Sodium glutamate has the E number E621 and the HS code 29224220. Some of the pseudo synonyms for sodium glutamate include autolyzed yeast, sodium caseinate, and hydrolyzed protein among others. Sodium glutamate is also referred as Unami in Japan culture.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Monosodium Glutamate, Salted Monosodium Glutamate, Special Monosodium Glutamate), Application (Additives, Preservatives, Flavor enhancers, Acidity regulators), End User (Food Processing Sector, Restaurants, Institutional Food Service)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Increases Growth of Livestock Feed and Reduces Feed-Borne Pathogens

Growth Drivers in Limelight: The Increasing Adoption of MSG in Chelating Agents

Increasing Brand Awareness by Investing Huge Amount in Promotions to Uphold Product Differentiation

Major Roadblocks Worthy Attention: Health Concerns Associated with the Consumption of MSG

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Some Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Monosodium Glutamate Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Monosodium Glutamate market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Monosodium Glutamate Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Monosodium Glutamate

Chapter 4: Presenting the Monosodium Glutamate Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5-7: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019. Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Monosodium Glutamate market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile. Market Estimates by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source Finally, Monosodium Glutamate Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Opportunity That Market Giants are Watching: The Growing Food Industries and Animal Feed Industry in Developing Countries

Increasing Demand for Chinese Food Products Coupled with Rising Demand for Fast Foods

