Covid-19 Update : Molecular Diagnostics Market 2020 : Next Booming Segment in the World | Major Giants – Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Biomérieux Sa

Market Analysis: Global Molecular Diagnostics Market

The global molecular diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 13.9 billion by 2025, from USD 7.1 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Molecular Diagnostics Market

Some of the major players operating in the global molecular diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomérieux Sa, Danaher Corporation, Diasorin, Grifols, Hologic Corporation, Qiagen, Myriad Genetics, Cepheid Inc., Genomic Health Inc., Grifols Sa, Bayer Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Dalko Diagnostics, Sysmex Corporation, Illumina, Qiagen N.V., Novartis AG, Cepheid, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific among others.

Market Definition: Global Molecular Diagnostics Market

Molecular diagnostics market is increasing with the very high rate. These are the tests that are used to detect specific sequences in DNA or RNA that may or may not be associated with disease, including single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP), insertions, rearrangements, deletions and others. The clinical applications of molecular diagnostics can be found in at least six wide-ranging areas that are oncology, pharmacogenomics, human leukocyte antigen typing, infectious diseases, genetic disease screening and coagulation. Three basic steps are required for each molecular analysis, The first step is extraction and purification of nucleic acid, followed by the second step that is amplification or making copies of the nucleic acid of interest (target) or attaching multiple copies of a dye to a single target copy, and third and the last step is the detection of the amplified target using real time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or end product detection including microarrays, Luminex i.e. similar to flow cytometry or sequencing. All the three steps can be performed together or separately according to the convenience of the doctors and physicians.

At the association of molecular pathology (AMP), Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared molecular tests that can be modified by a laboratory, through these tests nucleic acid extractor (that differs from the extractors) can be validated. The other example is laboratory validation of a specimen type, which is already approved by the FDA. For instance, ASR (Analyte Specific Reagents) can be used for patient specimens after in-house validation. RUO (Research Use Only) which is usually referred to tests and rarely to devices. LDT (Laboratory Developed Tests) which must be but validated using CLIA standards before they can be used to generate clinically used results. The number of commercially available assays is increasing day by day and it has been observed that the screening for hospital acquired infections (HAIs) such as methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, clostridium difficile or vancomycin-resistant enterococci signifies the additional set of applications of interest to infectious disease investigation and hospital administration.

Major Molecular Diagnostics Market Drivers and Restraints:

High prevalence of infectious diseases and various types of cancers.

Increasing awareness and acceptance of personalized medicine and companion diagnostics.

Growth in the biomarker identification market and advancements in molecular techniques.

Complex regulatory frameworks delaying the approval of new molecular diagnostic tests.

Market Segmentation: Global Molecular Diagnostics Market

The global molecular diagnostics market is segmented based on product & services , end user, application, technology and geographical segments.

Based on product & service, the Molecular Diagnostics Market is segmented into reagents & kits, instruments and services & software.

On the basis of application, the Molecular Diagnostics Market is classified into infectious diseases, oncology, genetic tests and other applications. The infectious diseases market is further sub segmented into hepatitis, HIV, CT/NG, HAIS, HPV, TB, influenza and other infectious diseases. The oncology market is further sub segmented into breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer and other cancers.

Based on technology, the Molecular Diagnostics Market is segmented into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT), DNA sequencing & next-generation sequencing (NGS), in situ hybridization, DNA microarray and other technologies and other technologies.

On the basis of end users, the Molecular Diagnostics Market is segmented into hospitals & academic laboratories, reference laboratories and other end users.

Based on geography , the Molecular Diagnostics Market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Brazil among others.

Key Developments in the Market: Global Molecular Diagnostics Market

In March 2018, According to the news posted in Globetech Media, Laboratories (Global healthcare diagnostics manufacturer) and Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH have partnered to launch molecular diagnostics platform which will be called as Vivalytic, It is an all-in-one fully automated solution that will help in molecular diagnostics.

In June 2018, MDxHealth has announced worldwide licencing agreement with Koninklijke Philips N.V. for prognostic prostate cancer biomarker and for the rights to manufacture and market Philips. This test is basically based on technology which was jointly developed by Philips Research and The University of Glasgow. With the agreement MDxHealth will be able to prepare the launch of its InformMDx test for prostate cancer i.e. a tissue-based test with the utilization of PDE4D7 that can stratify patients conferring to their risk of disease progression and the development of secondary tumors.

Competitive Analysis: Global Molecular Diagnostics Market

The global molecular diagnostics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of molecular diagnostics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Molecular Diagnostics Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others

Reasons to Purchase this Report :

Current and future of global molecular diagnostics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report

The report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all above mentioned countries

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

