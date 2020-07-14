Metal cladding Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Segmentation, Developments and Forecast 2025

Market Research Future published a research report on “Metal cladding Market Research Report – Global Forecast 2025” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Highlights

The global market for metal cladding is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growing urbanization along with the rise in investments for renovation construction, particularly in new housing, are the key factors that are driving the Metal Cladding Market. Modernization and urbanization have a crucial role to play in market growth. The metal cladding provides various features such as waterproofing, processing, longevity, and extreme climate resistance, which has captured consumer attention. Changing consumer preferences and rising emphasis on a building’s exterior appearance are expected to fuel market growth. The building renovation construction market is growing at flourishing rate. The rise in renovation of commercial and residential buildings is likely to boost the demand for metal cladding in the global market.

Key Players

MRFR enlisted major players operating in the global metal cladding market. They are; A. Zahner (US), ASTEC Industries Inc. (US), ArcelorMittal Construction (Luxembourg), Anclajes Grapamar S.L (Spain), Huntsman Corporation (US), ATAS International (US), Ancon Limited (UK), BASF (Germany), James & Taylor, Kalzip Ltd (UK), BlueScope Steel (Australia), Bemo Systems (Germany), POHL Fassaden (Christian Pohl GmbH) (Germany) and other players.

Market Segmentation

Type and application are parameters on which the global metal cladding industry segments are based. The global market segments based on material are galvanized steel cladding, aluminum cladding, copper cladding, zinc cladding, brass cladding, titanium cladding, and bronze cladding. The copper cladding segment can dominate the global metal cladding market. The widespread utility of copper as cladding metal due to its benefits, such as malleability and durability can impel the expansion of the market.

The application based segments of the Impact Of COVID-19 on Metal Cladding Market are commercial, industrial, and residential. The commercial segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The commercial segments are shopping malls & centers, office spaces, healthcare, educational centers, and hospitality among others. Commercial Building Construction industry can generate revenue significantly in the years to come can maintain the trend across the forecast period.

Detailed Regional Analysis

North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America are regional segments of the metal cladding global market. In Asia Pacific region, the metal cladding systems market is likely to maintain hegemony in the assessment period. The rise in construction activities across APAC due to need for work and residential space can boost the expansion of the metal cladding market in the APAC region. The increase in FDI investment in the construction field have generate lucrative growth scope for the metal cladding in the Asia Pacific region. In Europe, the growing need for metal cladding in the automobile sector and the booming aviation industry can support the expansion of the metal cladding market in the region. North America metal cladding market is likely to rise at a high pace in the years to come. The major metal cladding manufacturers and the high demand for cladding can promote the market in North America.

