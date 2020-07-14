Menthol Cigarette Market Research Report 2020, COVID-19 Impact, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

Market Overview:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Menthol Cigarette Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global menthol cigarette market is currently witnessing stable growth.

View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: http://bit.ly/3czRNx4

Menthol is a naturally occurring substance that is extracted from plants, such as peppermint, spearmint or corn mint. It can also be produced synthetically and is widely used as a flavoring agent in numerous products, such as candies, syrups and chocolates. It is also used in cigarettes for triggering the cold-sensitive nerves present in the skin. Characterized by a refreshing flavor and anesthetic effect, it is primarily added to the tobacco to yield a cooling sensation in the mouth and throat of the users. The use of menthol cigarettes decreases the cough reflexes of the users while offering a soothing effect to the dry throat feeling. These cigarettes reduce the overall harshness of the smoke, owing to which they are gaining widespread preference, especially among the young and new smokers.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/menthol-cigarette-market/requestsample

Global Menthol Cigarette Market:

The global market is primarily driven by a significant increase in the number of smokers across the globe. Rapid urbanization, long working hours and hectic schedules of the majority of the working professionals have led them to consume cigarettes more frequently to combat stress issues. In line with this, there has been a considerable increase in the number of female and young smokers, which is also contributing to the market growth. Moreover, owing to aggressive promotional campaigns by numerous manufacturers, there is a common misconception among the masses that menthol cigarettes are healthier alternatives to the commonly consumed cigarettes, which is propelling their demand. However, the consumption of these cigarettes poses similar health risks, often leading to a higher level of nicotine addiction. The advent of single and double capsule variants is further acting as a major growth-inducing factor. These cigarettes contain capsule(s) around the top of the filter that is required to be crushed, when needed, for releasing the additional menthol flavor. This allows the users to adjust the flavor of the cigarette as per their choice and preference, thereby contributing to their widespread popularity. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the advent of low-tar cigarettes and the popularity of ultra-slim variants among female users. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of around 3% during 2020-2025.

Breakup by Capsule Type:

Single Capsule Menthol Cigarette

Double Capsule Menthol Cigarette

Breakup by End-User:

Male

Female

Breakup by Size:

King Size

100s

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Online Retailers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1985&flag=C

Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Alfred Dunhill Ltd., Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco, China National Tobacco Corporation, Commonwealth Brands Inc., Essentra Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., KT&G Corporation, Liggett Group LLC, Lorillard Tobacco Company, Philip Morris International Inc., etc.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

