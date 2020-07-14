Covid-19 Update : Infrared Spectroscopy Market 2020 : Next Booming Segment in the World | Major Giants – Teraview Limited, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Agilent Technologies, Inc.

The Infrared Spectroscopy Market report includes a range of inhibitors as well as driving forces of the market which are analysed in both qualitative and quantitative approach so that readers and users get precise information and insights about Healthcare industry. Here, market overview is given in terms of drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges where each of this parameter is studied scrupulously. Infrared Spectroscopy Market research report is generated with the best and advanced tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analysing market data. Being a wide-ranging market research report, it is sure to help develop business in several ways.

Market Analysis: Global Infrared Spectroscopy Market

The global infrared spectroscopy market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1.65 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to rising R&D investment in pharma and life sciences, strict regulations and laws pertaining to process analytical technology in the pharmaceuticals industry, and technological advancements and developments in the field of spectroscopy

Key Market Competitors: Global Infrared Spectroscopy Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the infrared spectroscopy market are TeraView Limited, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Agilent Technologies, Inc., BaySpec, Inc., HORIBA ABX, Ltd., Spectra Analysis Instruments, Inc., Avantes BV, Bruker, Carl Zeiss AG, Galaxy Scientific Inc, Gasera Ltd., Ibsen Photonics A/S, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, VIAVI Solutions Inc., JASCO., Teledyne Princeton Instruments, Menlo Systems, TOPTICA Photonics AG, Advancedphotonix, among others.

Market Definition: Global Infrared Spectroscopy Market

Infrared spectroscopy is the most commonly used analytical technique. It is used by scientific researchers in many activities, such as protein characterization, nanoscale semiconductor analysis, and space exploration. Infrared spectroscopy provides several advantages, such as high scan speed, high resolution, and high sensitivity. It also provides a wide range of applications, such as identification of substances, determination of molecular structure, detection of impurities, and identification of functional groups. Infrared spectroscopy can be used in both qualitative and quantitative analysis and it does not have phase constraints.

Infrared Spectroscopy Market Drivers :

Stringent laws and regulations related to process analytical technology in the pharma industry

Rising demand for near-infrared spectroscopy for food fingerprinting techniques which are of high risk like the food fingerprinting in dairy products, detecting adulteration and contamination

Rise in R&D investment in pharma and life sciences

Technological Advancements and developments in the field of spectroscopy giving rise to miniaturization and the digitization of IR detectors, thereby leading to the overall growth and development of this market

The rising use of IR spectroscopy in the biological sector to detect various diseases fosters the growth of the market

The rising demand for IR spectroscopy techniques in various industries including biological, medicinal, chemistry, chemicals, food and beverages (F&B), pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors

Infrared Spectroscopy Market Restraints :

Technical limitation of IR spectroscopy in analyzing groups of compound mixtures

Availability of used IR spectroscopy devices in the market

Segmentation: Global Infrared Spectroscopy Market

Infrared Spectroscopy Market : By Product Type

Benchtop IR Spectroscope

IR Microscopy

Portable IR Spectroscope

Hyphenated IR Spectroscope

Terahertz IR Spectroscope

Infrared Spectroscopy Market : By Spectrum

Near Infrared

Far Infrared

Mid Infrared

Infrared Spectroscopy Market : By Application

Pharma and Biotech

Food and Beverages

Environmental Testing

Academics

Security

Industrial

Petrochemicals

Semiconductors

Others

Infrared Spectroscopy Market : By Technology

Dispersive Infrared Spectroscopy

Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) Spectroscopy

Infrared Spectroscopy Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Infrared Spectroscopy Market :

In June 2016, Anasys Instruments, pioneering leader in nanoscale IR spectroscopy, developed a new technique of AFM-IR by the help of researchers and scholars at Changchun Institute of Applied Chemistry based in China. This new technique would provide quantitative analysis of chemical concentrations of polymer nanodomains of rubber particles

In February, 2019, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, a global leader in IR spectroscopy has entered into an affirmative agreement to acquire the Scientific Imaging Businesses of Roper Technologies, which includes imaging solutions, spectrographs and optics for advanced research in physical sciences, life sciences research and spectroscopy imaging. With this acquisition, Teledyne would expand its scientific imaging business and would provide better imaging solutions using advanced spectroscopy imagine

Competitive Analysis : Global Infrared Spectroscopy Market

The global infrared spectroscopy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of infrared spectroscopy market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

