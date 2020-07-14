Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on the Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Research Report– By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (On-Cloud, On-Premise), By Use Case (Lte, Iot And M2m, Mpn And Mvno), By End-Users (Enterprises, Telecom Operators) – Forecast Till 2023

Market Synopsis

As per the analysis by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global market for virtualized evolved packet core market is estimated to value USD 11.5 million with an average growth of 50% during the forecast period. Introduction of 5G, IoT, and M2M is one of the significant factors driving the global virtualized evolved packet pore market 2020. The rising technology advancement plays an important factor in market growth. However, the telecom companies have realized that the expanding user base may not be productive in expanding the business. Hence they are innovating strategies that will help in expanding the business and reduce the overall outlay on operations. The telecommunication companies are implementing vEPC to optimize their service quality at the minimalistic price. On the other hand, hesitation in adoption is estimated to be a hindrance to market expansion.

The research performed by MRFR tracks the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, a precise evaluation of factors augmenting and impeding the market in the post-COVID-19 environment has been analyzed. We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report.

Request Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5616

Key Players

The major key players of the global virtualized evolved packet core market are Nokia Corporation (Finland), Athonet S.R.L.(Italy), Ericsson AB (Sweden), Cisco System Inc. (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), SAMSUNG (South Korea), Mitel Networks Corporation (US), ZTE Corporation (China), Affirmed Networks (US), and a few others.

Market Segmentation

The worldwide virtualized evolved packet core market can be segmented on the basis of end-user, component, user cases, deployment, and region.

On the basis of end-user, the worldwide virtualized evolved packet core market can be classified into Telecom operator and Enterprises.

On the basis of component, the worldwide virtualized evolved packet core market can be classified into Solution and Services.

On the basis of use cases, the worldwide virtualized evolved packet core market can be classified into Broadband Wireless Access (BWA), MNO & MVNO, LTE & VoLTE, and IoT & M2M.

On the basis of deployment, the worldwide virtualized evolved packet core market can be classified into On-premise and on cloud.

On the basis of region, the global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Regional Analysis

The geographical study of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) has been analyzed. As per the evaluation, the APAC region is anticipated to witness exponential growth during the forecast period. There has been an immense investment in developing the network infrastructure in the region is likely to propel the market. Besides, the increasing ownership of smartphones and fast internet penetration is estimated to expand the market. The research by MRFR reveals that the North American region is estimated to expand considerably during the forecast period due to the fast adoption of technology in the region. Besides, the presence of a strong telecom network has additionally propelled market expansion. Moreover, the region has the upper hand due to the establishment of key market players. Also, the initiatives taken by the government to provide an efficient network at a faster pace is anticipated to increase the market strength in the region.

Industry News

June 2020

Rakuten, a Japanese based firm, revealed that it would be collaborating with NEC, a Japan-based MNC, to co-develop a containerized, cloud-native 5GCore to allow Stand Alone (SA) mode. This version of 5G with 5GCore will bring the real advantage of 5G into the market. It allows the operator to be more flexible in its service.

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 MARKET SYNOPSIS 14

TABLE 2 LIST OF ASSUMPTIONS 17

TABLE 3 GLOBAL VIRTUALIZED EVOLVED PACKET CORE MARKET, BY COMPONENT, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION) 38

TABLE 4 GLOBAL VIRTUALIZED EVOLVED PACKET CORE MARKET, BY SERVICES, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION) 39

TABLE 5 GLOBAL VIRTUALIZED EVOLVED PACKET CORE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT, 2018-2023 (USD MILLION) 42

Continued……

Get Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/virtualized-evolved-packet-core-market-5616

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 GLOBAL VIRTUALIZED EVOLVED PACKET CORE MARKET: MARKET STRUCTURE 17

FIGURE 2 NORTH AMERICA MARKET SIZE & MARKET SHARE BY COUNTRY (2018 VS 2023) 19

FIGURE 3 EUROPE MARKET SIZE & MARKET SHARE BY COUNTRY (2018 VS 2023) 19

FIGURE 4 ASIA-PACIFIC & MARKET SHARE BY COUNTRY (2018 VS 2023) 20

FIGURE 5 REST OF THE WORLD MARKET SIZE & MARKET SHARE BY COUNTRY (2018 VS 2023) 20

Continued…….

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]