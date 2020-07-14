The global soy protein ingredients market was valued at USD 9 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 13 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 7 % during the forecast period, 2020–2026. Nutritious value of protein has contributed to the increasing demand for protein-rich diet. Growing consumer preference on meat alternatives and new improvement made in technologies are driving the growth of the market. Soy foods have less amount of saturated fat and are a rich source of dietary proteins which is further expected to influence the market growth during the forecast period.

Soy protein ingredients are made from soybean. From the soybean meal which are dehulled and defatted soy bean ingredients are isolated. Dehulled and defatted soybean are made into three types of protein products which include soy flour, soy protein concentrates, and soy protein isolates. Almost all types of amino acids are provided by soy protein ingredients which are essential for human nutrition and are same as other legume pulses and are one of the cheapest sources of protein.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Soy protein ingredient is the most preferred alternative to dairy and meat products which is expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

Increasing demand for plant-based protein from vegan population is fuelling the growth of this market.

Growing utilization of soy proteins in wide range of products is positively influencing the demand for soy protein ingredients.

Low cost and high nutritional value are the major factors contributing to the growth of the soy protein market.

Increasing demand for cholesterol-free products is expected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Some countries have banned the use of soy products which are genetically modified and this ban is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Unpleasant flavor of soy proteins is making it undesirable for consumption in consumers which may act as a restrain to the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global soy protein ingredients market include Archer Daniels Midland, Fuji Oil Asia, Cargill, DowDupont, The Scoular Company, Kellogg Company, Doves Farm Foods, Kraft Foods Group, and Wilmar International Limited. The competition in the global soy protein ingredients market is highly intense and competitors use strategies such as collaborations, ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and agreements to gain new market share. Companies are launching new products to increase their product portfolio to remain competitive in the market.

The global soy protein ingredients market has been segmented on the basis of

Types

Soy Protein Isolates

Soy Protein Concentrates

Soy Flours

Applications

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat Alternatives

Functional Foods

Dairy Replacements

Infant Foods

Animal Feed

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Soy Protein Ingredients Market Overview Global Soy Protein Ingredients Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Soy Protein Ingredients Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Soy Protein Ingredients Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Soy Protein Ingredients Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Soy Protein Ingredients Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Soy Protein Ingredients Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Soy Protein Ingredients Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Soy Protein Ingredients Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Soy Protein Ingredients Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

