Global Plant-Based Foods Market is anticipated to foresee a significant growth, North America to witness the highest demand

The Plant-Based Food market stood at US$ 4,373.0 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.19% during the forecast period 2019-2025). A more sustainable future requires taking action to ensure healthier food practices in healthcare facilities. There is a growing movement towards embedding climate-friendly practices in many sectors of society; the healthcare sector has a unique opportunity to protect environmental and public health, which can be achieved by implementing sustainable food practices in healthcare facilities. Only an estimated 10% of plant protein sources are currently being utilized. With the rise in demand for plant protein, along with the move towards allergen-friendly ingredients, a greater variety of plant sources will likely be used. Consumers are increasingly considering such factors as health, sustainability, and social impact in making their food decisions.

Healthcare institutions are significant providers of food services, offering staff and patients at least three meals a day. In 2017, the American Medical Association adopted a resolution calling on hospitals to provide more plant-based meals and remove processed meats to improve hospital food environments. The most complete population nutritional guidelines are those published by the WHO/FAO based on the best currently available scientific evidence on the relationship of diet, nutrition, and physical activity to chronic diseases with a global perspective. The WHO experts emphasize that energy consumed each day should match energy expenditure to prevent weight gain. The increasing year on year awareness regarding the “Veganuary” and the fact that major multiple retailers have rapidly expanded their shelf space and own label new product development for plant-based products underline the growth in the sector.

The plant-based foods are segmented into plant-based dairy alternatives, plant-based sports nutrition, and plant-based meat substitutes based on the product type. The dominance of the dairy category is driven by the growth in dairy alternative drinks such as soy, nut, coconut, and other plant-based milk, as well as non-dairy yogurts. In the dairy alternatives market, there has been a significant increase in the variety of ingredients used to produce milk alternatives, including, for example, soy, oat, coconut, almond, rice, and hemp, etc.

Based on the application, the global plant-based food market is segmented beverages, bakery and snacks, breakfast cereals, infant nutrition, and other applications. Plant-based beverages and other dairy-alternative beverages are gaining a significant consumer base, driven most recently by people’s increased focus on health and sustainability as well as the fact that there are simply more high-quality products available for people to explore and enjoy.

The soy protein, pea protein, and wheat protein are amongst the major sources for the extraction of the plant-based food products. In 2018, soy proteins are one of the longest-standing plant-based proteins on the market, generating revenue of US$ 12,728.9 million. Soy serves as a lean source of high-quality complete protein which is lactose-free, cholesterol-free, and vegetarian /vegan friendly. Since much research has been conducted to better understand the health benefits to humans from the consumption of soy, consumer interests have shifted over time.

For a deep-dive analysis of the industry, the study also includes regional and country-level analysis. The report comprises regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The American plant-based food market is currently booming, and investment in this sector is rising steadily. For example, Greenleaf Foods recently announced a US$ 310 million investment in a new production facility.

Some of the major players operating in the global plant-based food market are Tofurky, Quorn foods Inc., Amy’s kitchen, Archer Daniel’s Midland, Claudron Foods, Morning Star Farms, Sweet Earth Foods, Impossible Foods, Maple Leaf food and Beyond Burgers. These companies have adopted numerous growth strategies including innovative product launches, investment in R&D, partnership, mergers, etc. to sustain in the growing plant-based food market. For instance, in 2019, The Vegetarian Butcher announced its first deal with a major restaurant chain. Unilever then started supply 100% plant-based patties for Burger King’s ‘Rebel Whopper’ to over 2,500 stores in 25 countries in EMEA.

The Plant-Based Food market can be customized for different regions globally and at the country level as well. Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business need, hence we also provide fully customized solutions to clients.

