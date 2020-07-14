The global flavors fragrances market was valued at USD 20.75 billion in 2019 and is expanding at a CAGR of around 4.9% during the forecast period, 2020–2026.

Adding fragrance into various products provides a fresh smell that can either be of variety of flowers to fruits and essential oils. The demand for flavor and fragrances has significantly risen as it is an essential component in various packaged and consumer goods. Over the coming years, the flavors fragrance market is expected to grow at a significant rate. The demand for flavor and fragrance is high in toiletries, food and beverages, perfumes, cosmetics, and household products. emerging middle class in developing economies has also contributed to the growth of this market.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Increasing demand from application industries such as food, beverages, cosmetics and toiletries and rapidly changing market conditions are some of the key trends driving the growth of flavors fragrances market and thus fueling the growth of the market.

Growing demand for personal care products coupled with food and beverages is projected to trigger market growth over the forecast period.

Increasing use of flavors in pharmaceutical, dietary supplements, and nutraceuticals is projected to drive the growth of this market.

High disposable income and rapid urbanization are the major factors fueling the growth of this market.

New product launches, and economic prices of personal care products are anticipated to be extremely influential factors contributing to the growth of the fragrance market.

Increasing investment in new product developments to cater to demand from personal care, home care, automotive, pharmaceutical, and hospitality industries is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market.

Fluctuating prices of raw material, is a key restraint of the market during the forecast period.

Strict rules and regulation imposed by various government across countries on using flavors and fragrances hampers the market growth rate.

Globally, the retail space is widening, which is one of the positive trends that is going to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global flavors fragrances market include Givaudan SA, Symrise AG, Firmenich SA, Agilex Flavors & Fragrances Inc., International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., Aromatech SAS, and Bedoukian Research, Inc. and many more.

The Global Flavors Fragrances Market has been segmented based on:

Product Types

Natural

Aroma

Application

Food

Beverages

Beauty and Personal Care

Distribution Channel

Store-Based

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

