Global Enhanced Water Market is anticipated to foresee a significant growth, North America to witness the highest demand

The Global enhanced water market was valued at US$ 6.80 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 13.26 billion by 2025 displaying explosive CAGR of 10.04% over the forecast period (2019-2025). Carbonated, flavored and functional bottled waters, along with sports drinks, are unique in that they benefit from the healthy hydration provided by still bottled water while offering refreshment and/or function. The industry has by far the lowest water ratio as compared to all other packaged food and drinks. Water usage throughout the lifecycle is continuously decreasing. The drivers of this increase were numerous and varied: an aging municipal water infrastructure, a perception that enhanced water was safer and tasted better than tap water, and greater mobility that required convenient, portable water delivery methods. Another important growth driver was the increased focus on healthy diet and lifestyle choices, in which proper hydration and avoidance of sugary drinks both play important roles.

People spend billions of dollars every year on enhanced water. People choose enhanced water for a variety of reasons including aesthetics (for example, taste), health concerns, or as a substitute for other beverages. Water is a renewable resource, replenished continuously through the hydrological cycle. Only a fraction of renewable groundwater – merely 0.02 % is abstracted annually for enhanced water.

The enhanced water market is bifurcated into nutrient, electrolyte, alkaline, and oxygenated type based on the water type. The nutrient waters have only 10-40% of the calories that a can of Coca-Cola has. The added flavorings provide the calories in the nutrient-enhanced waters. Furthermore, these flavorings may encourage people to drink water, which is generally a good thing. The vitamins added to these beverages are present in such small amounts that a consumer would have to drink several bottles of enhanced water to obtain 100% of the daily value of certain vitamins.

Based on the distribution channel, the enhanced water market is segmented into offline and online channels. The offline stores dominated the market and are anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. In today’s market, irrespective of preferences towards online and offline stores, it is imperative to correspond attention across all channels.

The enhanced water market is bifurcated into residential and commercial based on end-users. The commercial end-users dominated the market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the analyzed period owing to the increase in water consumption and sales exponentially since its emergence as a widely-accepted commercial beverage category.

For a better understanding of the overall adoption and penetration of the global enhanced water, a detailed analysis was conducted for different regions/country including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among all these regions, North America constitutes to be the most matured enhanced water market. Europe and Asia-Pacific are expected to witness considerable growth over the analyzed period due to increasing per capita enhanced water consumption paired with surging urban population and increasing disposable income.

Over the past few years, the dominant players in this industry adopted several competitive strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnership, and business expansion among others to expand their reach and market share. Some of the major players operating in the market include Danone SA, The Coca Cola Company, Pepsi Co Inc, Nestle, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, FIJI Water Company LLC, Voss Water, National Beverage Corp., Spadel, and Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

Global Enhanced Water Market Segmentation

Market Insights, by Water

Alkaline

Nutrient

Electrolyte

Oxygenated

Market Insights, by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Market Insights, by End-User

Residential

Commercial

Market Insights, by Region

North America United States Rest of NA

Europe Germany Italy France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Rest of World Brazil Other Rest of World



Top Company Profiles

Danone SA

Coca Cola Company

Pepsi Co Inc

Nestle Waters

Otsuka Holdings Inc

National Beverage Corp

Spadel

Bisleri International Pvt Ltd

Fiji Water Company LLC

Voss Water

