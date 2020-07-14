Global Elderly Care Market (2019-2025) to attain market value of US$ 1,744.6 billion by 2025, growing at a reasonable CAGR of 8.31%

Global Elderly Care market is anticipated to reach the market valuation of US$ 1,744.6 billion by 2025 expanding at a reasonable CAGR of 8.31% during the forecast period (2019-2025) from US$ 1,000.7 billion in 2018. Aging is a natural process and it can be observed in population all around the globe. Due to the advancement in the medical sector, life expectancy is also increasing which in turn increases the percentage of the elderly population. In 2014, the life expectancy was 72.4. In just five years it has reached 73.5 years in 2019. In the upcoming future, senior care and home care service businesses will have plenty of potentials.

Institutional care, Adult daycare, and Home-based care are the three service types in the elderly care market. The market of Institutional Care is predicted to grow enormously and is expected to dominate the market in 2025 due to the great adoption of these services. The major advantage of this type of care is that elderly can meet several other people of the same age group in such services. The demand for home care is also rising as the elderly population prefers to be treated at home rather than in medical centers and hospitals. This will further drive the market growth.

The Healthcare industry of the US and Europe is largely dependent on public funding. The government reimburses the amount that is paid by the people. Health care costs are growing, and more retirees’ money is spent on healthcare. This also leads to escalated spending on elderly care services. In numerous cases, people may outlive their savings, or find that their pension plans will not provide the income and benefits they had when they retired. Based on funding sources the market is bifurcated into public expenditure, private expenditure, and out-of-pocket expenditure. The largest market share was held by public expenditure and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period 2019-2025.

Public and private are the major service providers in the elderly care market. Public services are present in European and American countries whereas Asian countries such as India have more private service providers. Public service providers are predicted to rule the market during the investigated period of 2019-2025. However, Private Service providers would grow at a reasonable rate during the same time frame.

For a deep-dive analysis of the overall adoption and penetration of the elderly care service, a study is conducted for major aging population regions/countries. Major regions/countries analyzed include North America (US), Europe (France, Germany, Spain, Italy, UK), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India), and the Rest of the World. In 2018, Europe generated the highest revenue accounting for 32.7% share due to the high presence of the elderly population. High prevalence of age-related disorders and rising old age population along with high awareness among the people is the major driving factor.

Elderly Care market has a huge growth potential due to the increasing elderly population. Some of the major companies dealing in Elderly Care includes are Benesse Holdings Inc., Amedisys Inc, St Luke’s Eldercare Ltd., Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Econ Healthcare Group Inc, Bayada Home Health Care, Epoch Elder Care, Kindred Healthcare LLC, Nichii Gakkan Co. Ltd, and ApnaCare Private Limited. These players are consistently aiming on expanding their product portfolio by numerous product launches and innovations. They are also targeting the market through several collaborations, expanding their reach around the globe.

Global Elderly Care Market Segmentation

Market Insight, by Service Type

Institutional Care

Adult day Care

Home Care

Market Insight, by Funding Source

Public Expenditure

Private Expenditure

Out-of-Pocket Spending

Market Insight, by Service Provider

Public Service Providers

Private Service Providers

Market Insight, by Region

North America

United States

Rest of North America

Europe

Italy

Spain

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Top Company Profiles

Benesse Holdings Inc

Amedisys Inc.

St Luke’s Eldercare Ltd.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

Bayada Home Health Care

Econ Healthcare Group

Epoch ElderCare

Kindred Healthcare LLC

Nichii Gakkan Co. Ltd

ApnaCare Private Limited

