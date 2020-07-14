Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market is anticipated to foresee a significant growth, Asia-Pacific to witness the highest demand

Cosmetics refer to all products used to care for and clean the human body and make it more beautiful. The main goal of such products is to maintain the body in good condition, protect it from adverse effects of the environment and the aging process, change the appearance. The cosmetics and personal care industry is one of the fastest-growing consumer products sectors. Personal care is an expanding, highly regionalized, and increasingly diverse market. Product categories include toothpaste, fragrances, mouthwashes, hair care, and dyeing products, cosmetics, and products for nail care, bathing, and shaving. The chemical ingredients for these products include surfactants, emulsifiers, polymers, emollients, cosmetic active ingredients, pigments, UV filters and thickeners, and protein compounds.

As per the Drug and cosmetic act 1940, “cosmetic” means any article intended to be rubbed, poured, sprinkled or sprayed on, or introduced into, or otherwise applicate to, the human body or any part thereof for cleansing, beautifying, promoting attractiveness, or altering the appearance, and includes any article intended for use as a component of cosmetic. The cosmetic products in India are regulated under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 and Rules 1945 and Labelling Declarations by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The two most important laws on cosmetics marketed in the United States are the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) and the Fair Packaging and Labeling Act (FPLA) External Link Disclaimer. FDA regulates cosmetics under the authority of these laws.

The beauty and personal care market based on the product type is bifurcated into cosmetics, skincare, personal care, and fragrances. The skincare is the major application for personal care products and accounts for a quarter of sales. The global personal care industry is rapidly changing based on several megatrends, each one of which affects both manufacturers and the chemical companies that supply ingredients. Based on the source the market is segmented into organic and inorganic. Organic skincare products begin with organic ingredients grown and produced using sustainable practices. Since there are no harsh chemicals in these products, there is significantly less waste and toxins going down the drain and back into the earth.

The products are distributed through various channels including retail stores, hypermarkets, pharmacies/drug stores, and online retail channels. In recent years, there has been a major shift towards more experiential in-store beauty environments. Retailers are experimenting with everything from in-store cafés and beauty treatment facilities to more immersive product discovery, which often utilizes in-store technology to create a seamless offline and online experience.

The beauty and personal care market is segmented into organized and unorganized based on the type of market. The organized channel drives the growth in the market, especially the super verticals within the online channel. Customers prefer super verticals for premium range products, horizontals for cross-category shopping with discounts and verticals to combine look shopping. The modern trade channel is also referred to as the organized market. With a higher variety of brands and products, conspicuous consumption, and regular tracking-pitching to customers, the modern trade channel is expected to grow significantly.

For a better understanding on the market dynamics of beauty and personal care market, a detailed analysis was conducted for major regions/country including North America (US, Canada, Mexico and Rest of North America), Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Russia and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Thailand and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America) and MENA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Algeria and Rest of MENA). The Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest share in 2018 and is expected to witness significant growth in terms of revenue share over the forecast period on account of its growing urban population and the popularity of the e-commerce distribution channel across the region.

Some of the major players operating in the market include P&G, Unilever, Colgate-Palmolive, Estee Lauder, Johnson & Johnson, Coty, Shiseido, Beiersdorf, Oriflame Cosmetics SA, Mary Kay Inc. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate costumers with hi-tech and innovative products.

Global Beauty and Personal Care Market Segmentation

Market Insights, by Product

Cosmetics Face Lips Eyes Nails

Skin Care Face Body Sun Protection Baby & Child

Personal Care Hair Care Oral Care Deodorants Shaving

Fragrances

Market Insights, by Source

Organic

Inorganic

Market Insights, by Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

Hypermarkets

Pharmacies/Drug Stores

Online Retail Channels

Market Insights, by Market Type

Organized

Unorganized

Market Insights, by Region

North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of NA

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Indonesia Thailand Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

MENA UAE Saudi Arabia Algeria Rest of MENA



Top Company Profiles

L’Oréal

P&G

Unilever

Colgate-Palmolive

Estee Lauder

Johnson & Johnson

Coty

Shiseido

Beiersdorf

Oriflame Cosmetics SA

Revlon

