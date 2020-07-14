Global Anti-Microbial Coating Market Outlook 2020 | Industry Analysis and Forecast Report by 2027 with Leading Players – RPM International Inc. Royal Dsm, PPG Industries, Axalta Coating Systems, Diamond Vogel, and BASF SE

Anti-microbial coatings are beneficial in minimizing the risk of infected surfaces which provides more protection than any other coating process. Anti-microbial coatings are indoor air/HAVAC, building & Construction, Food & Beverages, medical mold remediation, textiles, and others. Rise in healthcare sector in developing countries is the major key driving factor which is expected to drive the global anti-microbial coating market growth.

Increase in demand for anti-microbial coatings in various industries like food & beverages, textiles, and buildings and construction is expected to boost the global anti-microbial coating market growth. Furthermore, increase in awareness regarding cleanliness and hygiene among consumers is expected to anti-microbial coating market growth. Moreover, increase in concern regarding the growth of hospital-acquired infections among customers will have the positive impact on global anti-microbial coating market growth. Also, increase in demand for germ resistance goods and rise in usage of anti-microbial coatings in medical equipment manufacturing which is expected to propel the global anti-microbial coating market growth.

Impact of COVID 19 on Market

Increase in demand for anti-microbial coatings as they are widely used in manufacturing of food packaging. They require minimal processing, and prevent the microorganism growth and thus extend shelf life of product which is expected to increase the demand for anti-microbial coatings to avoid COVID 19 outbreak it is expected to drive the global anti-microbial coatings market growth during this COVID- 19 Pandemic

Market Restraints

However, increase in health problems due to silver uses for anti-microbial coating is the restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global anti-microbial coating market growth. Also, stringent rules and regulations will affect the global anti-microbial coatings market growth.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Copper Anti-microbial Coating

Silver Anti-microbial Coating

By Coating

Silver

Copper

Others

By Application

Textiles

Food & Beverages

Building & Construction

Mold Remediation

Medical

Indoor Air/HAVC

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

