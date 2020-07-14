Global Alarm Monitoring Market Size, Future Scope, Competitive Analysis And Forecast Report by 2027

Global Alarm Monitoring Market was valued at USD 46.88 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach at USD 62.23 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 5.8%

Alarm monitoring process is the communication between security system and the central station of security. It provides various services in order to detect burglar, fire, and residential alarm systems. Alarm monitoring processes records emergency events and sends signal to the central monitoring system. Alarm monitoring system uses computer, telephones, radio channels, and trained staff to monitor security system of customers.

Rise in crime rate and increasing insurance policies related to installing security systems are the key driving factors which are expected to boost the global alarm monitoring market growth. Furthermore, high adoption rate of automation systems will have the positive impact on global alarm monitoring industry. Alarm monitoring systems are also used in medical industry that enables immediate attention from medical personnel during medical emergencies. Moreover, increase in technological advancements in smart phones and hand held device based security system is expected to fuel the global alarm monitoring market growth.

However, high maintenance cost and high installation cost are the challenging factors which are expected to hamper the global alarm monitoring market growth.

Market Taxonomy

By Input Signal

Protocol

Discrete

Analog

By Offerings

Installation Services

Monitoring Services

Software

Central Monitoring Receivers

Alarms Sensors

Remote Terminal Units

Others

By Technology

IP Network

Wireless Radio Network

Cellular Wireless Network

Wired Telecommunication Network

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

