Feed Phosphate Market is Surging as Recovery have Started well | Fosfitalia, Nutrien, Phosphea, PhosAgro

Latest released the research study on Global Feed Phosphate Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Feed Phosphate Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Feed Phosphate

The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Major Vendors, such as The Mosaic Company (United States), Phosphea (France), Nutrien Ltd. (Canada), OCP Group (Morocco), Yara International ASA (Norway), EuroChem Group AG (Switzerland), PhosAgro (Russia), Ecophos Group (Belgium), Fosfitalia Group (Italy) and J. R. Simplot Company (United States)

Feed Phosphate Market Overview

Feed phosphate is an inorganic salt of phosphoric acid. It is prepared from phosphoric acid and calcium carbonate mixture. Phosphate rock and Phosphoric acid are used in the production of feed phosphates. There are numerous benefits related to the phosphate feed usage, which includes nutritional quality improvement, meat product quality enhancement, ease in feed digestibility, among others. Feed phosphate products contain a high content of phosphorus and calcium, which is highly recommended for proper maintenance and growth of livestock. These products promote better health as well as prevent diseases including rickets throughout the poultry production. Rising demand for better quality dairy and meat products and rising consumer preferences of the youth population towards non-vegetarian diet are some of the major drivers which are propelling the growth of the market.

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Feed Phosphate Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

The Global Feed Phosphate Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Dicalcium, Monocalcium, Mono-dicalcium, Defluorinated, Tricalcium), Form (Powder, Granule)

Market Drivers

Rise in Consumption of Meat and Dairy Products

High Threat of Diseases in Livestock

Restraints

Increase in Usage of Substitutes Such as Phytase

Fluctuating Prices of Phosphate

Opportunities

Innovation in Technology, New Raw Materials, and Production Process in feed phosphates

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Feed Phosphate Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

