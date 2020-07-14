Europe Motorized Quadricycles Market Classification by Suppliers, Consumption, Application and Overview By 2029

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

According to a recent market intelligence by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the motorized quadricycles market in Europe was valued at ~US$ 400 Mn in 2014, and is expected to surpass ~US$ 500 Mn by the end of 2019. Europe’s motorized quadricycles market is set grow at a CAGR of ~5% between 2019 and 2029, and is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ 800 Mn by the end of 2029, as indicated by PMR’s report.

The study delivers key insights on the motorized quadricycles market, which includes the Europe industry analysis 2014 – 2018 and forecast 2019-2029. The report includes a detailed analysis of the motorized quadricycles market and contains an in-depth analysis for the subsequent ten years.

Lightweight Quadricycles Remain Sought-after

Thorough assessment of the market concludes that the motorized quadricycles market in Europe can be segmented into light quadricycles and heavy quadricycles. Light quadricycles are more popular among the young and elderly population of Europe owing to the lenient government regulations for light quadricycles driving license. A person only requires an AM category license to drive a light quadricycle. Furthermore, some of the heavy quadricycle models such as, Bajaj Qute, Renault TWIZY, etc. also gained traction in the Europe quadricycles market.

By analysis of the market on the basis of operation, the motorized quadricycles market will continue to see pronounced growth in adoption of conventional fuel owing to its several advantages over electric-powered quadricycles. A majority of the consumers in Europe prefer conventional fuel quadricycles over electric quadricycles, as they are more suitable for long distance travels and have economical price point.

Country-wise analysis of Europe’s motorized quadricycles market reveals that Spain will continue to reflect a significant growth potential for the motorized quadricycles market over the forecast period. However, France is expected to be a prominent region in the motorized quadricycles market owing to the presence of prominent quadricycle manufacturers in the country.

Competition Analysis: Europe Motorized Quadricycles Market

The motorized quadricycles market can be classified as a consolidated market owing to a limited number of quadricycle manufacturers in the region. Tier-wise assessment of the Europe’s motorized quadricycles market unleashes that the market challengers account for just about ~10% shares in the motorized quadricycles market revenues. On the other hand, prominent players in the motorized quadricycles market are adopting business expansion, product development, acquisition, and collaboration strategies in a bid to capture significant shares in the market.

In January 2019, Ligier Group introduced Next-generation DCI and progress engines for quadricycles to optimize its performance.

In January 2019, Ligier launched its brand-new CHIC JS50/JS50L range of vehicles, under the brand name Automobiles Ligier.

In 2017, Aixam Mega introduced its new e AIXAM range of quadricycles in the Italy market.

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global motorized quadricycles market:

Aixam-Mega

Renault SA

Bajaj Auto Ltd.

Automobiles CHATENET

Ligier Group

Tecno Meccanica Imola SpA

Estrima Srl (Biro)

Casalini Srl

BELLIER AUTOMOBILES

The report on the motorized quadricycles market also offers key forecast and macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to drive the growth of the motorized quadricycles market. Furthermore, the report on the motorized quadricycles market also covers potential factors, which can restrain the market growth, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market across the value chain.

