Electronic Signature Software Market is Booming – Gaining Revolution in Eyes of Global Exposure | Docusign, Adobe, RPost, SIGNiX

The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

Top players in Global Electronic Signature Software Market are:

Docusign Inc. (United States),Adobe Systems Incorporated (United States),RPost (Bermuda),SIGNiX Inc.(United States),Citrix Systems Inc. (United States),SSL Europa France SAS (France),AssureSign LLC (Georgia),Sertifi Inc. (United States),Gemalto NV (Netherlands)

Brief Overview on Electronic Signature Software

Electronic signature software is a software that uses mathematical techniques to validate the authenticity and integrity of the message. It provides the highest level of assurance about each signature identity and the authenticity of the document signed. The market for E-signature software is expected to grow in the forecasted period owing to growing security concern and increasing government support coupled with rising adoption of advanced technology in the developing countries.

Recent Development in Global Electronic Signature Software Market: In June 2019, Alankitâ€™s subsidiary Verasys Technologies has entered into the electronic signature space to provide secure e-Sign service under the brand name Vsign. The ETSI technical committee on Electronic Signature Infrastructure (TC ESI), in April 2019 released a set of three Technical Specifications for cloud-based digital signatures supporting mobile devices. This new set of standards supports the creation of digital signatures in the cloud, facilitating digital signature deployment by avoiding the need for specialized user software and secure devices.

The Global Electronic Signature Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), Username And Pin, Signature Pad At POS, ClickWrap, Voices Signature, Others {Hand Written Mouse Signature, Shared Secrets And Stored Signature Image}), Application (Large Enterprise, Midsize Business, Public Administration, Small Business), Deployment Mode (Cloud Based, On Premises), Use Case (Unmediated, Mediated, Third Party, Internal), Verticals (BFSI, Defence, Government, Healthcare, Retail & Consumer Goods, Education, IT & Telecom, Others)

Market Drivers

Increasing Investments in Electronic Documents by Governments and Enterprises

Improved Operational Efficiency at Lower OPEX

Enhanced End to End Customer Experience



Market Trend

Technological Advancement in Digital Signature Software

Market Challenges

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Market Restraints:

Stringent Government Rules and Regulation Related to Digital Signature across Region



Market Opportunities:

Increased Acceptance of Electronic Signature Software



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Electronic Signature Software Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Electronic Signature Software Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

