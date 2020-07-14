Distribution Pattern, Trends & Opportunities and Forecast for High-performance Computing (HPC) Market during on Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

The new High-performance Computing (HPC) market research report presents a granular analysis of the business outlook and also covers the world market overview. It throws lights on various market segmentations based on product type, application spectrum, well-established companies, and regions.
The High-performance Computing (HPC) market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global High-performance Computing (HPC) market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global High-performance Computing (HPC) market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global High-performance Computing (HPC) industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the High-performance Computing (HPC) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global High-performance Computing (HPC) market covered in Chapter 4:
Hitachi Vantara
NetApp
Microsoft
HPE
Dell
NVIDIA
Cisco Systems
Lenovo
NEC
Oracle
Fujitsu
Cray
Huawei
DDN
Inspur
IBM
Intel
AWS
AMD
Atos
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the High-performance Computing (HPC) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
On-Premises
Cloud
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the High-performance Computing (HPC) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Government and Defense
BFSI
Education and Research
Manufacturing
Media and Entertainment
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Energy and Utilities
Earth Sciences
Others (Travel and Hospitality, and Retail)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Some Point of Table of Content:
Chapter One: Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Market Growth Trends
Chapter Three: Value Chain of High-performance Computing (HPC) Market
Chapter Four: Players Profiles
Chapter Five: Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Six: North America High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Seven: Europe High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Eight: Asia-Pacific High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Ten: South America High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Eleven: Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Segment by Types
Chapter Twelve: Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Segment by Applications
12.1 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.1.1 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.1.2 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.2 Government and Defense Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.3 BFSI Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.4 Education and Research Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.5 Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.6 Media and Entertainment Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.8 Energy and Utilities Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.9 Earth Sciences Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.10 Others (Travel and Hospitality, and Retail) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Chapter Thirteen: High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)continued…
