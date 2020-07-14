CBD Oil Market Size Worth USD 3782.32 Million at a CAGR of 38.45% By 2024 | COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Share Value and Industry Insights

CBD Oil Market Highlights

The CBD Oil Market is estimated to be valued at USD 3782.32 Million by 2024 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.45% during the forecast period. CBD is a cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant. CBD oil acts as a natural pain reliever, have anti-inflammatory properties and could reduce epileptic seizures, etc.

From the past few years, the market for CBD oil had been increasing owing to rising legalization of cannabis and growing R&D in the field. Following the same, it is noted that new market players have been emerging in the market owing to the rising demand for CBD oil.

CBD Oil Market Segment Analysis

Global CBD oil market has been segmented on the basis of type, and application. On the basis of type, the market has been divided into hemp-derived and marijuana-derived types. The Hemp-derived CBD oil type is holding the major share of the overall CBD oil market. It has been estimated that the hemp-derived segment is growing at the highest CAGR to reach USD 2,092.97 Million by the end of 2024. Most of the legal CBD-based products in the market are hemp-based. According to the 2018 Farm Bill, companies can legally grow, manufacture, possess, and sell hemp-derived CBD products.

Based on application, the global CBD oil market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, food, cosmetics, and others. Among these segments, the cosmetic industry accounts for the largest market share owing to the anti-inflammatory and non-psychoactive properties of CBD. Moreover, CBD infused beauty products are a major trend these days. For instance, Folium Biosciences, the US-based cannabinoid producer, offers cosmeceuticals which include CBD infused moisturizing relief cream.

CBD Oil Market Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global CBD oil market that includes Aphria Inc. (Canada), Folium Biosciences (US), Freedom Leaf, Inc. (US), Green Roads of Florida, LLC (US), Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (US), ENDOCA (Netherlands), CBD American Shaman (US), CV Sciences, Inc. (US), Medical Marijuana, Inc. (US), Canopy Growth Corporation (US), Aurora Cannabis (US), MedMen Enterprises Inc. (US), Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (US), Kazmira LLC (US), and others.

CBD Oil Market Regional Analysis

The CBD oil market in the Americas has been segmented into North America and Latin America. The North American market is further divided into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The Americas dominate the global CBD oil market, owing to the increasing consumption of cannabis-based products. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the consumption of marijuana has an annual prevalence rate of nearly 2.5% of the global population, i.e., approximately 147 million individuals. It is also reported that approximately 22.2 million Americans of 12 years of age and older use cannabis and related products for various reasons. Moreover, cannabis was approved for medicinal use in 28 states of the US, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico as of January 2017. Online availability of cannabis-based products is also boosting the market growth as cannabis consumers prefer to buy online from licensed producers or manufacturers.

CBD Oil Market Key Findings

Global CBD oil market is projected to reach 32 Million by 2024 with 38.45% CAGR during the review period of 2019 to 2024

The Americas accounted for the largest share due to the increasing consumption of cannabis-based products along with rising legalization of cannabis in the region

The hemp-derived CBD oil segment, by type, is projected to reach USD 2,092.97 million by the end of 2024

