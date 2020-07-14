Cardiac Mapping Market Size, Future Scope, Growth Analysis And Forecast Report by 2027 | Biotronik, Lepu Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Acutus Medical, EP Solutions Sa,

Global Cardiac Mapping Market was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach 2.5 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 8.8%.
Cardiac mapping is a technology in which information from cardiac electrograms is collected and displayed. Cardiac mapping technique is used to diagnose the heart rhythm in case on cardiac arrhythmia. In a cardiac mapping procedure catheter is inserted into heart chamber and recording the electrocardiograms sequentially.
Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Cardiac-Mapping-Market/request-sample
Market Drivers
Increase in prevalence of cardiac disorders is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global cardiac mapping market growth. Also, increase in demand for precise diagnosis of critical cardiac disorders will have the positive impact on global cardiac mapping market growth during this forecast period. Furthermore, increase in technological advancement is expected to fuel the global cardiac mapping market growth. For instance, in June 2019, Abbott had launched new HD grid mapping catheter. HD grid mapping catheter is designed to improve cardiac ablation procedures such as cardiac mapping systems and treatment catheters.
Market Restraints
However, lack of skilled and experienced professionals is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global cardiac mapping market growth. Also, unfavorable healthcare reforms in US will affect the global cardiac mapping market growth.
Market Taxonomy
By Type
- Basket Catheter Mapping Systems
- Electroanatomical Mapping Systems
- Traditional Endocardial Catheter Mapping Systems
- Non-Contact Cardiac Mapping Systems
By Disease Indication
- Atrial Fibrillation
- Atrial Flutter
- Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia (Avnrt)
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Get discount on this report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Cardiac-Mapping-Market/ask-for-discount
About Us:-
QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.
Contact Person:-
Vishal Thakur
Research Support Specialist
QualiKet Research
6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://qualiketresearch.com