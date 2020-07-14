Cardiac Mapping Market Size, Future Scope, Growth Analysis And Forecast Report by 2027 | Biotronik, Lepu Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Acutus Medical, EP Solutions Sa,

Global Cardiac Mapping Market was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach 2.5 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 8.8%.

Cardiac mapping is a technology in which information from cardiac electrograms is collected and displayed. Cardiac mapping technique is used to diagnose the heart rhythm in case on cardiac arrhythmia. In a cardiac mapping procedure catheter is inserted into heart chamber and recording the electrocardiograms sequentially.

Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence of cardiac disorders is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global cardiac mapping market growth. Also, increase in demand for precise diagnosis of critical cardiac disorders will have the positive impact on global cardiac mapping market growth during this forecast period. Furthermore, increase in technological advancement is expected to fuel the global cardiac mapping market growth. For instance, in June 2019, Abbott had launched new HD grid mapping catheter. HD grid mapping catheter is designed to improve cardiac ablation procedures such as cardiac mapping systems and treatment catheters.

Market Restraints

However, lack of skilled and experienced professionals is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global cardiac mapping market growth. Also, unfavorable healthcare reforms in US will affect the global cardiac mapping market growth.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Basket Catheter Mapping Systems

Electroanatomical Mapping Systems

Traditional Endocardial Catheter Mapping Systems

Non-Contact Cardiac Mapping Systems

By Disease Indication

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial Flutter

Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia (Avnrt)

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

