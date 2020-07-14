Covid-19 Update : Biotechnology Reagents Market is Anticipated to Grow at a Strong CAGR | Global Players – Abbott, Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher, Bd, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

The Biotechnology Reagents Market report includes a range of inhibitors as well as driving forces of the market which are analysed in both qualitative and quantitative approach so that readers and users get precise information and insights about Healthcare industry. Here, market overview is given in terms of drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges where each of this parameter is studied scrupulously. Biotechnology Reagents Market research report is generated with the best and advanced tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analysing market data. Being a wide-ranging market research report, it is sure to help develop business in several ways.

Market Analysis: Global Biotechnology Reagents Market

Global biotechnology reagents market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 65.82 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 118.53 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.63% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant investments by private players in biotechnology.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the biotechnology reagents market are Abbott, Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., General Electric, bioMérieux SA, LONZA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Hoefer, Inc., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Merck KGaA, Promega Corporation, Quality Biological, Siemens AG, Bio-Techne, TAKARA HOLDINGS INC., Sysmex Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, WATERS, W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Olympus Corporation and Fitzgerald Industries International among others.

Market Definition: Global Biotechnology Reagents Market

Biotechnology reagents are the substances or compounds used to detect or synthesize another substance in order to provide a test reading. These reagents are used in the field of research, genetics, molecular biology, diagnosis, immunology and bioscience. Biotechnology reagents comprises of technologies such as cell culture, spectrometry, IVD, PCR, chromatography, expression and transfection, flow cytometry, and electrophoresis, and find their application in areas such as immune phenotyping, fluorescent microscopy, DNA analysis and cell cycle analysis.

According to the Innovative Research, in U.S., around 65% of biotech companies are involved in drug developed with an intention to serve them for medical purposes and pharmaceuticals. Growing number of biotechnology firms in various countries is expected to act as a driver for the market growth.

Biotechnology Reagents Market Drivers :

Increasing interest in stem cell research

Increasing usage of reagents in commercial and research fields

Biotechnology Reagents Market Restraints :

Stringent government regulations for the approval of reagents

High cost of reagents will act as a restraint for the market

Segmentation: Global Biotechnology Reagents Market

Biotechnology Reagents Market : By Technology

Life Sciences

Analytical

Biotechnology Reagents Market : By Applications

Protein Synthesis & Purification

Gene Expression

DNA & RNA Analysis

Drug Testing

Biotechnology Reagents Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Biotechnology Reagents Market :

In March, 2019, Thermo Fisher acquired Brammer Bio for approximately $1.7 billion in cash. This acquisition is designed to gain buyer’s presence in gene therapy with the viral vector contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).

In February 2019, Bio-techne signs a strategic cooperation agreement in the precision medicine field with Lisen Imprinting Diagnostics. This agreement will help both the companies to accelerate the development of molecular diagnostics in the Chinese market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global biotechnology reagents market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of biotechnology reagents market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Biotechnology Reagents Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents :

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

