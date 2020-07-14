Automotive Interior Materials Market CAGR is Catching Up the Momentum – Forecast Analysis 2019-2029

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

PMR has recently published a report on the automotive interior material market, which offers the global industry analysis 2014–2018 and forecast 2019–2029 and all the key factors that influencing the market growth. The report also includes all the key information, recent trends, macroeconomic factors, and forecast factors, which are directly impacting the market growth. PMR has analyzed through primary survey analysis with market key participants of the automotive industry.

The automotive interior material market report projects that the passenger vehicle segment in vehicle type and the fabric segment in material type are likely to make substantial progress and create opportunities in the global automotive interior material market with respect to both, market volume and value during the forecast period. The market value of the global automotive interior material market was valued at ~US$ 98.9 Bn in 2018. The automotive interior material market is anticipated to grow substantially at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period.

‘Green’ Automotive Interior Materials Creating a Buzz

The automotive interior material market is being driven by the notable rise in the demand for ‘green’ materials to maintain sustainability in the environment. Automotive interior materials hold a prominent market share in developing countries of the world, such as India & China.

Furthermore, governments and authorities of several countries encourages the use of lightweight and novel polymers in automotive interiors to reduce carbon emissions and lower the energy consumption levels. For instance, consumers all over the world are preferring aesthetic and innovative designs in automobile interiors with greater comfort. These factors play a vital role in the rising sales of automotive interior materials, which is further estimated to increase the growth of the automotive interior material market over the forecast period.

Additionally, the increasing demand for connected, autonomous, and electric vehicles will account for several manufacturers to manufacture custom innovative interiors based on the consumers’ demand. Market players are coming up with advanced design capabilities and processing technologies in manufacturing automotive interior materials. This factor is creating opportunities for the development of lightweight materials and novel polymers, and is expected to significantly impact the growth of the automotive interior material market.

South Asia and China Hold the Opportunistic Promise

The global automotive interior material market report includes market volume (Mn sq. meter and ‘000 tons) as well as value. According to PMR study, China is expected to account for highest market share in the global automotive interior material market during the forecast years. The growing demand for lightweight and novel polymers in automobile interiors and increasing demand for environment friendly and renewable materials are boosting the market growth.

China is anticipated to hold a prominent share in the East Asia region during the forecast period. The automotive interior material market is expected to rise at a CAGR of ~6% in terms of value during the forecast years. The automotive interior material market report studies the concerned markets and related facts across different regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The report has also measured all considerable macroeconomic factors and forecast factors while analyzing the automotive interior material market in terms of size. The material type segment, fabrics & passenger cars segments in vehicle type are projected to create incremental market revenue in the automotive interior material market.

Global Automotive Interior Material Market: Competitive Landscape

Faurecia S.A.

Lear Corporation

Seiren Co., Ltd.

Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Sage Automotive Interiors, Inc.

Benecke-Kaliko AG

GST AutoLeather, Inc.

DK Leather Corporation

Grupo-Antolin Irausa, S.A.

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd.

WOLLSDORF LEDER SCHMIDT & Co. G

Adient PLC

TS Tech Co., Ltd.

Magna International Inc.

Tachi-S Co., Ltd.

There has been a growing trend toward consolidation in the automotive sector, with the output of motor vehicles resting mainly in the hands of a few large companies and smaller independent manufacturers gradually. Our next-generation research approach for exploring emerging technologies has allowed us to solve the most complex problems of clients.

