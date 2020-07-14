Automotive Camera Market Detailed Analysis 2020-2025: Robert Bosch, Continental, Denso, Valeo, Aptiv, ZF, Magna, Ficosa and Others.

The report titled “Automotive Camera Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Protective Clothing industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2036314

The Global Automotive Camera Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period, from USD 6.8 Billion in 2020 to USD 12.2 Billion by 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Automotive Camera Market:

Robert Bosch (Germany)

Continental (Germany)

Denso (Japan)

Valeo (France)

Aptiv (UK)

ZF (Germany)

Magna (Canada)

Ficosa (Spain)

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a severe impact on the automotive camera market. Both, the production and sales of new motor vehicles have come to a halt across the globe; the whole ecosystem has been disrupted. OEMs must wait until lockdowns are lifted to resume production. Post the pandemic, the demand for new vehicles will be significantly low.

“ADAS segment to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.”

ADAS is estimated to be the fastest growing segment, by value, of the automotive camera market from 2020 to 2025. The electronic applications in vehicles have increased significantly over the past few years, owing to the increased focus on safety, comfort, and convenience. Along with vehicle safety, improved lifestyle, changing buyer preferences, increased average miles driven per year, and less compatible infrastructure with increasing vehicle fleet have increased the need for camera for ADAS.

“The heavy commercial vehicle segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market, in terms of value, in the automotive camera market.”

Major reliance on heavy commercial vehicle has encouraged lawmakers to establish safer and less fatigue-inducing driving conditions by standardizing more camera based ADAS features. For instance, the European Union has mandated vulnerable road user detection and warnings, especially for trucks and buses.

Due to COVID-19, in March of 2020, total new truck registrations in the EU continued to suffer from the slowdown in demand for heavy-duty trucks, decreasing by 35.6%. The four largest EU markets all recorded significant declines last month: France (-49.3%), Italy (-33.5%), Spain (-30.8%), and Germany (-27.6%).

Direct Purchase this report and Get 20% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2036314

Competitive Landscape of Automotive Camera Market:

1 Market Evaluation Framework

2 Overview

3 Market Ranking Analysis

4 Market Evaluation Framework: Revenue Analysis Of Top 5 Players

4.1 New Product Developments

4.2 Expansions

4.3 Partnerships/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/Joint Ventures

4.4 Acquisitions/Agreements

5 Competitive Leadership Mapping

5.1 Star

5.2 Emerging Leaders

5.3 Pervasive

5.4 Emerging Companies

Research Coverage:

The report contains various levels of analysis, including industry analysis, industry trends, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging and high-growth segments of the automotive camera market, high-growth regions and countries, government initiatives, and market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=2036314

#Customization Service of the Report:

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.