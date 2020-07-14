At a CAGR of 18% | 3D Printing Market Worth $30.2 billion by 2025

The report titled “3D Printing Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the IoT Well Intervention industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

Post-COVID-19, The Global 3D Printing Market size is estimated to grow from USD 11.4 Billion in 2020 to USD 30.2 Billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% during 2019–2025.

“Printer sales are expected to stagnate in 2020 but will pick up again during forecast period showing healthy double-digit growth rates”

The 3D printing market will continue to generate revenue in 2020 although not as much as initially estimated before the pandemic. The losses of the first half of the year are expected to be compensated to a certain extent by the revenue generated in the second half of the year.

“Material sales will follow similar trend to that of printers with players in future investing more on emerging material types”

The revenue generated from the sale of materials for 3D printers would be following a similar trend as that of printers during the forecast period. Large volumes of printing may be taking place in the first quarter of 2020, however, in most of the cases, the materials have been provided free of cost.

“Overall 3D printing market will continue to be resilient during and post COVID-19 pandemic”

The overall 3D printing market will witness a contraction in potential revenue that could be generated. For example, the drop in anticipated revenue for 2025 is expected to be USD 6.3, however, this is far better than what many other industries would be witnessing now as a result of the various implications of COVID-19.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 = 25%, Tier 2 = 40%, and Tier 3 = 35%

By Designation: C-level Executives = 20%, Directors = 55%, and Others = 25%

By Region: North America = 25%, Europe= 30%, APAC = 45%

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Key Industry Insights

1.5 Market Size Approach

1.6 Data Triangulation

2 Research Assumptions

3 Covid-19

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

3.3 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

3.3.1 Covid-19 Economic Impact—Scenario Assessment

4 Introduction To 3d Printing

4.1 Effective And Product Prototype

4.2 3d Printing Services

4.2.1 Savings In Manpower Costs

4.2.2 Access To Global Inventory Of Materials And Designs

4.2.3 Global Delivery Coverage

4.2.4 High-Quality Production

5 General Market Dynamics (Pre-Covid-19 Impact)

6 Impact Of Covid-19 On 3d Printing Ecosystem

6.1 Effect On Industries

6.2 Investments In 3d Ecosystem

6.3 Effect On Printer Manufacturers & Material Suppliers

6.3.1 Key Takeaways For Printer Manufacturers And Material Suppliers

6.4 Effect On Service And Software Providers

6.4.1 Key Takeaways For Service And Software Providers

7 Impact Of Covid-19 On 3d Printing Market, By Industry

7.1 Automotive Industry

7.2 Aerospace Industry

7.3 Other Industries

……And More

