Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size 2020, COVID-19 Impact, Share Analysis, Future Growth Insights, Top Key Players and Global Industry Trends

Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size, Growth and Share Analysis by Generation (First Generation, Second Generation), Types of Antipsychotics (Atypical Antipsychotics, Miscellaneous Antipsychotics Agents), Therapeutic Applications (Schizophrenia, Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder) and Region, Forecast to 2025

The Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size is projected to reach USD 18.5 billion at a staggering 4.5% CAGR over the forecast period (2019-2025) says Market Research Future (MRFR). Psychosis is a disorder where the person may face serious distortion of behavior, thought, perception and recognition of reality. The patients may experience hallucinations and delusions along with having wrong evaluation and misperception of other people, facts or situations. Psychosis is not a condition but rather gets triggered due to other conditions such as stress, traumatic experiences or physical conditions namely brain tumor, Parkinson’s disease or due to alcohol or drug misuse.

Due of lack of insight, the person is unaware that he/she is acting and thinking strangely. Antipsychotic drugs also known as neuroleptics or major tranquilizers are used primarily for treating psychosis. Such drugs help in blocking the dopamine receptors in the brain’s dopaminergic pathways, thus repressing the dopamine’s effect that is linked directly to psychotic experiences. These drugs are used to treat common psychotic disorders including bipolar disorder, delusions, hallucinations, schizophrenia and others.

On the contrary, factors such as poor efficacy and efficiency of anti-psychotic drugs, various side effects associated to taking the drugs such as high addiction rate, vomiting, drowsiness and insomnia, social stigma, poor drug development pipeline and stringent regulatory framework are likely to act as deterrents in the growth of antipsychotic drugs market over the predicted years.

Antipsychotic Drugs Market Key Players:

Top Key Companies in the global antipsychotic drugs market AstraZeneca (UK), Bristol-Myers Squibb (USA), Eli Lilly and Company (USA), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK), Johnson & Johnson (USA), and Pfizer Inc. (USA).

Antipsychotic Drugs Market Segmentation:

The global antipsychotic drugs market is segmented by generations and therapeutic applications.

By generations, the global antipsychotic drugs market is segmented into, first generation, second generation, and third generation .

. By therapeutic applications, the antipsychotic drugs market is segmented into bipolar disorder, dementia, depression, schizophrenia, and others.

Antipsychotic Drugs Market Regional Insights:

A geographical outlining of the global antipsychotic drugs market covers the Americas (North America & South America), Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas is the largest regional antipsychotic drugs market share as North America alone holds the potential of being a dominant market due to heavy investment in the R&D related to medicines and drugs. Due to technological advancements and availability of advanced medical facilities, North America is a bigger regional antipsychotic drugs market size than South America. USA and Canada generate maximum market revenue in this region. Many important key market players are based in the USA. Two most important market driving factors in this region are excellent reimbursements scenario in the USA and the rapid uptake of new drug molecules. Most of the crucial market players are based in the USA.

Europe is the second-largest regional antipsychotic drugs market share due to the high density of population and other reasons being the same as in North America. The most powerful country-specific markets in Europe are France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK. An inspection of the remaining countries in Europe featured in this report speculate the huge contribution to market revenue from some other countries in this region.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region can be the fastest growing regional market high density of population, improving healthcare facilities, and government efforts to improve healthcare, especially in China and India. Other pivotal country-specific markets in this region are Japan and South Korea. An observation of the remaining countries in the Asia Pacific region featured in this report calculates the huge addition to market revenue from some other countries.

The MEA region holds the lowest global antipsychotic drugs market share due to poor medical facilities and lack of skilled professionals.

