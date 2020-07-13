Sarcopenia Treatment Market 2020 Sales Revenue Analysis, Major Manufacturers Performance, Industry Share and Forecast 2026

Post COVID-19 Impact on Sarcopenia Treatment Market

With the emergence of the COVID-19 crisis, the world is fighting a health pandemic as well as an economic emergency, almost impacting trillions of dollars of revenues.

Our study helps to acquire the following:

Long-term and short-term impact of Covid-19 on the market

Cascading impact of Covid-19 on Sarcopenia Treatment Market, due to the impact on its extended ecosystem

Understanding the market behaviour Pre- and Post-COVID-19 pandemic

Strategy suggestions to overcome the negative impact or turn the positive impact into an opportunity

Pre COVID-19 Analysis on Sarcopenia Treatment Market

According to a recent report published by Research Dive, titled, “Sarcopenia Treatment Market by Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025,” the global Sarcopenia Treatment market size was valued at $ 2742.4 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $ 3975.0 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2026.

North America dominates the market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. U.S. dominated the global Sarcopenia Treatment market share in 2018, whereas China is expected to grow at a significant rate in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Geriatric population suffering from cancer, diabetes, and osteoporosis have higher risk of developing sarcopenia. The rapid ageing society requires a proven, cost effective, accessible and sustainable approach to prevent and treat age-related diseases effectively.

Thus, increasing geriatric population is expected to augment sarcopenia treatment market growth. According to World Population Ageing 2017, the number of people aged 80 years or over is projected to increase more than threefold between 2017 and 2050, rising from 137 million to 425 million.

According to the Emerging Market Symposium, 2015, it is anticipated that between 2010 and 2050, the decline in fertility rates, increasing infant mortality and rising longevity is expected to drive the proportion of the total population aged over 65 from 8% to 24% in China and 5% to 12% in India.

Currently, there are no FDA-approved medications for the treatment of sarcopenia. Trials with various agents, including selective androgen receptor modulators and myostatin inhibitors, show promise as future treatment options.

Various market players are conducting clinical trials to cater the unmet patient need, which in turn is expected to bolster the sarcopenia treatment market. For instance, in June, 2018, Novartis Pharmaceuticals completed a Phase 2 study of bimagrumab for treating sarcopenia.

The absence of approved therapies have attracted the drug manufacturers to develop effective therapies targeting sarcopenia. Thus, there is a rising trend among pharma and biotech companies to accelerate their pre-clinical and clinical trial programs. Moreover, high unmet patient needs have grabbed the focus of investors, as there lies a higher market potential

Increasing investment in research and development to develop effective therapies is expected to augment sarcopenia treatment market growth.

For instance, in March 2018, BIOPHYTIS demonstrated results of Sarconeos (BIO101) for treating sarcopenia, and announced patient enrollment for the SARA-INT international clinical study, at the 8th International Conference on Frailty & Sarcopenia Research (ICFSR).

Key Finding of Thesarcopenia Treatment Market:

Based on treatment type, the protein supplement segments generated the highest revenue in 2018

Based on distribution channel, the hospitals segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2018.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest market revenue in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in this report are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Radius Health Inc., Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Nestlé S.A., and others.

