Precision Medicine Market to Surpass USD 126.14 Mn Market Valuation by 2025

Precision Medicine Market Overview

Precision medicine of the most prevalent trends in the healthcare industry at present. Precision medicine is developed by taking into account an individual’s genetic profile which aids in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases.

The global precision medicine market was valued at USD 38.92 Bn in 2015 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 88.64 Bn by the end of 2022. The global precision medicine market is projected to exhibit an impressive CAGR of 12.48% over the forecast period of 2015-2022, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR) in an extensive study.

The widespread prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and others are generating massive demand for precision medicine since better treatment results can be achieved through precision medicine. Growing trend and popularity of targeted therapy is one of the preliminary factors which is boosting the growth of the global precision medicine market.

Increasing demand for personalized treatment is another factor which is spurring the growth of the global precision medicine market. Emerging approach of personalized therapy can improve patient health outcomes and is being increasingly preferred for patient care.

Massive investment in R&D activities by researchers, healthcare professionals, and pharmaceuticals companies further propel the growth of the market. In addition, the government in various countries have launched initiatives for the development of precision medicine which adds fuel to the growth of the market. However, the growth of the market might be constrained by potential risks of personal data leakage, lack of awareness about precision medicine and its application of test and techniques. Other possible restrains include high costs associated with diagnosis and stringent regulatory norms.

Precision Medicine Market Segmentation

The global precision medicine market has been segmented based on ecosystem, sub-market, and therapeutics.

By ecosystem, the global precision market has been segmented into clinical laboratories, diagnostic tool companies, healthcare IT/ big data companies, and pharma & biotech companies. Diagnostic tools segment is the largest segment.

By sub-market, the global precision medicine market has been segmented into biomarker-based test, companion diagnostics, molecular diagnostics, pharmacogenomics, targeted therapeutics, and others. The company diagnostics segment is the leading segment.

By therapeutics, the global precision medicine market has been segmented into cancer/oncology, cardiovascular disease, central nervous system, infectious diseases, and others.

Precision Medicine Market Regional Analysis

The precision medicine market spans across the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the global market for precision medicine owing to developed healthcare infrastructure and growth in the biotechnology sector. The region invests heavily in R&D which sets up the zone perfectly for further progress in new product development.

Europe follows North America closely and is the second largest market for precision medicine. Massive investment in R&D activities in the region by various investors is aiding the growth of the market in Europe.

APAC market for precision medicine is growing at a rapid pace and is anticipated to be the fastest growing market. The MEA market for precision medicine might not find much thrust but is expected to exhibit steady growth over the forecast period.

Precision Medicine Market Competitive Landscape

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Novartis (Switzerland), Almac Group Ltd. (UK), Caris Life Sciences (USA), Biobase GmbH (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (USA), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), Intel Corporation (USA), Cepheid Inc. (USA), Ab-Biotics SA (USA), Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (USA), Medtronic (USA), Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK), GE Healthcare (USA), Innventis (Israel), IBM (USA), Molecular Health GmbH (Germany), Healthcore Inc. (USA), Sanofi Pharma (France), Asuragen Inc (USA), Quest Diagnostics Inc (USA), Johnson & Johnson (USA), Qiagen (Germany), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK), Biomérieux SA (France), Cetics Healthcare Technologies Gmbh (Germany), Pfizer Inc. (USA) are the key players operating in the global precision medicine market.

Industry Updates

In November 2018, Mouth Sinai’s Icahn School of Medicine announced an investment of USD 200 Mn into a new precision medicine data science program to expedite the drug discoveries. Large-scale data analysis and genomic technologies will be utilized for the initiative.

