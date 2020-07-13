Outdoor Furniture Market Overview, Size, Growth Analysis and Forecast Report 2020-2027 | Key Players – Brown Jordan, Century Furniture, Forever Patio, Home Depot, Barbeques Galore,

Outdoor furniture is specifically designed for outdoor use and this furniture are made from weather resistant materials in order to prevent corrosion. Outdoor furniture is classified into various types such as Tables, Chairs, Seating Sets, Loungers and Daybeds, and Dining Sets.
Increase in preferences for free space in front yard & backyard lawns, artificial indoor gardens is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global outdoor furniture market growth. Furthermore, rise in disposable income as well as urbanization will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in customer attention toward enhancing outdoor spaces to create comfortable and appealing designs will fuel the market growth in near future.
However, high cost of material is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global outdoor furniture market growth.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Brown Jordan, Century Furniture, Forever Patio, Home Depot, Dedon Gloster furniture GmbH, Barbeques Galore, Agio International, and Winston Furniture
Market Taxonomy
By Material
- Metal
- Plastic
- Wood
By Product
- Tables
- Chairs
- Seating Sets
- Loungers and Daybeds
- Dining Sets
By End User
- Residential
- Commercial
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
