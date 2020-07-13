Outdoor Furniture Market Overview, Size, Growth Analysis and Forecast Report 2020-2027 | Key Players – Brown Jordan, Century Furniture, Forever Patio, Home Depot, Barbeques Galore,

Outdoor furniture is specifically designed for outdoor use and this furniture are made from weather resistant materials in order to prevent corrosion. Outdoor furniture is classified into various types such as Tables, Chairs, Seating Sets, Loungers and Daybeds, and Dining Sets.

Increase in preferences for free space in front yard & backyard lawns, artificial indoor gardens is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global outdoor furniture market growth. Furthermore, rise in disposable income as well as urbanization will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in customer attention toward enhancing outdoor spaces to create comfortable and appealing designs will fuel the market growth in near future.

However, high cost of material is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global outdoor furniture market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Brown Jordan, Century Furniture, Forever Patio, Home Depot, Dedon Gloster furniture GmbH, Barbeques Galore, Agio International, and Winston Furniture

Market Taxonomy

By Material

Metal

Plastic

Wood

By Product

Tables

Chairs

Seating Sets

Loungers and Daybeds

Dining Sets

By End User

Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

