Increasing Use in Dental Industry to Positively Impact 4D Printing in Healthcare Market Growth

4D Printing in Healthcare Market Analysis

The 4D printing in healthcare market is likely to touch USD 30.4 million at a 29.4% CAGR between 2019-2025, as per the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) report. The concept of 4D printing has brought a noteworthy change in the healthcare sector. It is the upgradation of 3D printing. Here the fourth dimension is the shape of the product and time, which can change with time. Reduced carbon footprint, added manufacturing efficiency, new applications from adaptive materials, and rising capability of printed products are some of the key benefits of 4D printing technology.

Numerous factors are adding to the global 4D printing in healthcare market growth. These factors, according to the recent MRFR report, include increasing use in the dental industry, increasing R&D activities, increasing investments by chemical companies, and increasing use of materials that are technologically advanced.

On the contrary, limited skilled professionals and strict regulatory policies are factors that may limit the global 4D printing in healthcare market growth during the forecast period.

4D Printing in Healthcare Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future report provides an all-inclusive segmental analysis of the global 4D printing in healthcare market based on end user, application, and component.

By component, the global 4D printing in healthcare market is segmented into smart material, equipment, and software & services. Smart materials are intelligent or adaptive materials that have extrinsic and intrinsic capabilities. Such materials can be altered by external stimuli like temperature, pressure, or moisture. SMA, for instance, is a modern technological material that is entirely biocompatible and widely used in medical implants and devices. The smart material segment is again segmented into living cells, hydrogels, shape-memory gels, shape memory ceramics, shape memory hybrids, shape memory polymers, shape memory alloys, shape memory materials, and others. The equipment segment is segmented into 3D printers and 3D bioprinters. 3D printers have significantly improved the skills and research knowledge of current generation surgeons and the relationship between surgeons and patients. It is increasing the understanding of the disease and patient-specific designs of surgical tools and implantable devices and optimizing the surgical cost and process. Of these, the software and services segment will lead the market during the forecast period.

By technology, the global 4D printing in healthcare market is segmented into selective laser melting, laser-assisted bioprinting, stereolithography, fused deposited modelling (FDM), and direct inkjet cure. Of these, the FDM segment will dominate the market during the forecast period.

By application, the global 4D printing in healthcare market is segmented into drug screening, hearing aids, medical components, tissue engineering (tendon scaffolds, ligament, bone & cartilage scaffolds), orthopaedic implants, prosthetics (lower limb/extremity componentry, hip disarticulation, prosthetic implants, finger splints, and others), and dental. Dental applications are again segmented into clear aligners, crowns and bridges, dentures, dental implants (endosteal implants, subperiosteal implants), among others. Of these, the dental application segment will have a major share in the market during the forecast period.

4D Printing in Healthcare Market Regional Analysis

By region, the 4D printing in healthcare market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across the Americas, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Of these, the Americas is projected to spearhead the market over the forecast period for the presence of top industry players in the region, rising R&D activities, and the existence of top medical device companies.

The 4D printing in healthcare market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share during the forecast period for increasing usage of 3D and 4D printing in healthcare.

The market on 4D printing in healthcare in the Asia Pacific region is predicted to expand at a rapid pace for the huge investments by private and public companies and government bodies.

The market on 4D printing in healthcare in the MEA will have a small share during the forecast period.

4D Printing in Healthcare Market Key Players

Eminent players profiled in the global 4D printing in healthcare market report include Dassault Systèmes (France), Materialise NV (Belgium), Organovo Holdings Inc. (US), Poietis (France), EnvisionTEC (Germany), 3D Systems, Inc (US), and Stratasys Ltd (US).

4D Printing in Healthcare Industry News

February 2020: Researchers at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and the University of Toronto have developed a 3D bioprinter, the handheld 3D printer, to treat large skin burns.

