Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market 2020: Growth Opportunity and Industry Revenue Analysis By Major Players, 2020–2026

Rise in requirement for disaster recovery and data protection along with lowered Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) drive the global hyper-converged infrastructure market.

The global hyper-converged infrastructure market in 2026 has witnessed significant growth due to its ability to utilize commodity hardware which in turn reduced the Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) significantly.

The global hyper-converged infrastructure market garnered $3.84 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $33.16 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 30.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Major growth drivers for the market include several advantages of HCI such as reduced capital expenditure and operational expenditure and disaster recovery capability.

Based on component, the hardware segment accounted for nearly half of the total share of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market in 2018, and is expected to continue its leadership position throughout the forecast period. This is due to proliferation of data centers across the globe to lower down complexity and enhance scalability. Contrarily, the software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 32.0% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in cloud migration activities and cost saving benefits.

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the highest market share of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market, accounting for more than one-fifth of the total share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue by 2026. This is attributed to increase in digitization and adoption of robust digital transformation strategies. However, the healthcare segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 33.9% from 2019 to 2026, owing to implementation in digital workspaces and data center efficiency for reducing operational costs.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share based on revenue, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to shift toward novel technology that offers cloud-like economics for current data centers without compromising availability, performance, or reliability. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 36.3% from 2019 to 2026, owing to increase in hybrid cloud deployments along with surge in number of mission-critical applications.

Some of the key market players profiled in the hyper-converged infrastructure market forecast include Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. , Microsoft Corporation , NetApp, Inc. , Nutanix, Inc. , Pivot3 , Scale Computing, and VMware, Inc.

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Key market players

1.5. Research methodology

1.5.1. Secondary research

1.5.2. Primary research

1.5.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top impacting factors

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market

3.3. Market dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Growing need for data protection and disaster recovery

3.3.1.2. Reduction in Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX)

