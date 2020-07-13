Healthcare Consulting Services Market to Register a CAGR of 10.4% By 2024

Healthcare Consulting Services Market Highlights

The Global Healthcare Consulting Services Market size is expected to register a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Healthcare consulting services is an essential tool which are used in various healthcare centers. These services help in patient management in hospitals, product launching in healthcare industry and used in data management. It also, helps to maintain connection between the patient and healthcare staff.

There is a high demand of healthcare consulting services in hospitals, clinics, healthcare companies, and other healthcare facilities. The key factors contributing for the market growth are growing awareness about the patient safety, rising demand for best practices in hospitals and healthcare centers, and rising government regulation regarding patient safety boosts the market growth. However, the problem such as high cost for software development and complication in using it hinders the market growth.

Healthcare Consulting Services Market Key Players

Accenture Consulting (US)

McKinsey and Company (US)

Cognizant (US)

Deloitte Consulting (US)

Ernst and Young (UK)

Bain and Company (US)

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (US)

Huron Consulting (US)

KPMG (Switzerland)

PWC (UK)

The Boston Consulting Group (US)

Healthcare Consulting Services Market Segmentation

The Global Healthcare Consulting Services Market is segmented on the basis of type of service, component, application, and end user.

On the basis of the type of service, the global healthcare consulting services market is categorized into IT consulting, digital consulting, financial consulting, operations consulting, and strategy consulting.

On the basis of the component, the global healthcare consulting services market is segmented into services, software, and hardware. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into operations management, financial, population health, and clinical. On the basis of operations management, the market is sub segmented into demand forecasting, workforce planning and scheduling, inpatient scheduling, and outpatient scheduling. Based on population health the market is sub segmented into

population risk management, patient engagement, population therapy management, and others. On the basis of finance, the market is sub segmented into revenue cycle management, fraud detection, and others. Based on clinical the market is sub segmented into quality benchmarking, patient care enhancement, and clinical outcome analysis and management.

On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, life science companies, and government bodies.

On the bases of region, the market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Americas is expected to hold the largest market share and the Middle East and Africa with the low market share during the forecast period.

Healthcare Consulting Services Market Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the global healthcare consulting services market owing to the increase in healthcare infrastructure, growing awareness about the patient safety methods and increasing competition in healthcare companies opts for healthcare consultants for various solution and strategies which increases the demand for healthcare consulting services within the region.

Europe is second in the global healthcare consulting services market owing to increasing adaption of IT services in healthcare and increasing awareness about the healthcare consulting services is promoting the market across the globe.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing market owing to the increasing patient population, rising demand for various healthcare facilities for better treatment and increasing healthcare expenditure drives the market with the region. The Middle East & Africa has the least share in the global healthcare consulting services market owing to the presence of poor economies and low per capita income, especially in the African region.

