Green Technology and Sustainability Market 2020 | Reveals Lookout at Biggest Trends Hitting the Industry Over the Coming 12 Months

Surge in environmental awareness and concerns, increase in consumer and industrial interest for the use of clean energy resources, and growth in use of RFID sensors augment the growth of the global green technology and sustainability market.

Major factors that boost the growth of the global market in Asia-Pacific include favorable government initiatives for higher research and learning institutions for R&D, increased domestic and foreign investment, and formation of Green Technology Funds across countries federal committees. Hence, the green technology and sustainability market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness high CAGR in the coming years.

The global green technology and sustainability market was estimated at $6.85 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $44.61 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 26.5% from 2019 to 2026.

The growing demand of the products that are less harmful for the environment and increasing environmental awareness are major factors driving the growth of the green technology and sustainability market.

Based on technology, the Internet of Things (IOT) segment held the major share in 2018, generating to more than one-fourth of the global green technology and sustainability market. This is attributed to the advent of green networks in IoT connectivity. On the other hand, the artificial intelligence and analytics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 28.8% by the end of 2026. This is due to the increase in adoption of analytics technology due to its exquisite features such as energy forecasting, energy efficiency, and energy accessibility propels the growth of the segment.

Based on region, North America contributed to more than one-third of the global green technology and sustainability market share in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain the lion’s share throughout the forecast period. The leveraged advanced energy-saving technologies from the recent past and high number of green building initiatives in this region has augmented the growth of the market. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 27.6% till 2026, this is attributed to the emergence of new technologies and trends associated with the green technology.

Based on applications, the green building segment accounted for around one-fifth of the global green technology and sustainability market revenue in 2018, and is projected to rule the roost till 2026. This is attributed to the increase in development of green building application and lowering down the costs of construction. Simultaneously, the crop monitoring segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 29.9% during 2019–2026. The green technology is providing an alternative way to improve the national economy without damaging the environment, which leads to the growth of the segment.

Some of the key market players profiled in the green technology market include CropX Inc., Enablon France SA, Enviance Inc., General Electric , Hortau Inc., IBM Corporation, LO3 Energy, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited, and Trace Genomics, Inc. Players operating in the market have witnessed high revenue growth opportunities for analytical solutions and services especially due to digitalization. This study includes the green technology and sustainability market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Key market players

1.5. Research methodology

1.5.1. Secondary research

1.5.2. Primary research

1.5.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top impacting factors

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping the global green technology and sustainability market

3.3. Value chain analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in environmental awareness and concerns

3.4.1.2. Growth in use of RFID sensors

3.4.1.3. Increase in consumer and industrial interest for the use of clean energy resources

