Global Shrimp’s Disease Treatment Market to Witness Heightened Growth During the Period 2019 – 2029

Aquaculture is a fast growing sector among the other sectors for the food industry. The rapid spread of infectious disease, having a major impact on the economy. Especially in those regions where the aquaculture is the major source of income. Shrimp Aquaculture is an important income source in the aquaculture industry, especially in South Asia and the MEA region. Improper Shrimp’s Disease Treatment resulted in huge national income losses and an increase in price due to the supply shortage, amounting to the billions of dollars annually. Environmental and poor management practices may responsible for the spread of viral diseases in shrimp. E.g. White Spot disease various diagnostic methods like PCR and electron microscopy are advanced method in the detection of the viral and bacterial diseases at first outbreaks. However, some sanitary methods are the best methods to control and prevention of Shrimps Disease.

Subdued demand due to the diseases outbreak such as white feces syndrome, lead down the shrimp production rate 15-20 % current financial year 2018-19, this kind of scenario anticipated boosting the demand of shrimp’s disease treatment market in future. Seafood is considered a good source of protein and nutrition, however, the disease-free shrimps demand in market expected to fuel the shrimp’s disease treatment market. The fast spread of the infectious diseases and lack of proper treatment over the same can propel the shrimp’s disease treatment market in the future. Lack of diagnostic methods and technology transfer over the developing region may contribute the rising demand for shrimp’s disease treatment market. Improved biosecurity on the farm at the national and regional level, zonal management, disease risk assessment and implementation of the aquatic veterinary plans may create the barrier for the shrimp’s disease treatment market.

The global shrimp’s disease treatment market is segmented on basis of drug class, treatment type, dosage form, distribution channel and geographic region:

Global Shrimp’s Disease Treatment Market Segmentation by Drug class

Aldehydes

Formalin solution

Oxidizing agents

Potassium permagnet

Cationic surfactant (organic salts)

Benzalkonium salts

Chelating agents

EDTA

Antibiotics

Global Shrimp’s Disease Treatment Market Segmentation by Route of Administration

Oral route

Dip treatment

Parenteral route

Topical route

Global Shrimp’s Disease Treatment Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Aquarium stores

Online Pharmacies

Drug Stores

The shrimp’s disease treatment market is categorized based on the basis of drug class, treatment type, dosage form, distribution channel, and geographic region. Based on drug class, antibiotics contributed remarkable share over the forecast period. Since the shrimp’s disease treatment restricted due to the limitations of the proper diagnostic methods. So the shrimp’s disease treatment market is based on the principle of prevention is better than cure. Followed by the antibiotics market for the shrimp’s disease treatment, aldehydes class and oxidizing agents class of drugs is the drug of choice for the ectoparasitic infection treatment in shrimp’s disease treatment. Hence, antibiotics market for shrimp’s disease treatment market may show dominating revenue in coming days. Chelating agent’s class is especially preferred to remove the heavy metal toxicity from the hatching eggs, so it may responsible for the increasing fertility of eggs and has a positive impact on the newborn growth rate. So it expected to show noticeable impact on market share.

By regional presence, the Asia Pacific region is expected to propose lucrative market opportunities for the new entrants in shrimp’s disease treatment market. From the Asia Pacific region, China and India countries are the leading markets for shrimp’s disease treatment market. Cheap labor, appropriate climatic conditions, and availability of natural resources in this region are the key factor behind the robust growth of shrimp’s disease treatment market in this region. After Asia-Pacific, MEA also proposes lucrative opportunities for shrimp’s disease treatment market. Europe region accounts slower growth but continuously increasing growth in shrimp’s disease treatment market over the forecast period. Adoption of new diagnostic technology in North America especially in U.S. is expected to increase the revenue growth of the shrimp’s disease treatment market.

Some of the major key manufacturers involved in global peripheral lesions treatment market are AXCENTIVE, Argent Labs Limited, Syndel, Pharmgate, Pfizer Inc., Bimeda, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc. AquaTactics, Zoetis Inc. Bayer HealthCare LLC, Animal Health Division and others.