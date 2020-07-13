Global Personal Care Packaging Market Size 2020 – Demand, Future Scope, Analysis and Forecast Report till 2027 | HCT Packaging Inc., Ardagh Group, AptarGroup, Ampac Holdings, LLC, Gerresheimer AG,

Global Personal Care Packaging market was valued at USD 22.49 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 30.9 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 4.68%.

Personal care packaging is used for the protection and packaging of personal, cosmetic and beauty care products. It is done for various products such as Tubes, Pouches, Bottles, Cans, Jars, Cartons, and Others. Personal care packaging is undergoing rapid demand due to increase in levels of disposable income which have resulted in raising demand for beauty products, and cosmetics.

Increase in disposable income, changing lifestyle, and rise in consumption of beauty products is expected to boost the global personal care packaging market growth. Furthermore, continuous developments and innovations in technology and launches of products will enhance protection of the contents of the product and enhancement of shelf life of product will have positive impact on global personal care packaging market growth. Moreover, increase in demand for hair and skin products and increase in awareness about healthy living are also expected to fuel the growth of global personal care packaging industry.

However, high cost of research and developments and manufacturing new packaging solution are the challenging factors which are expected to hamper the global personal care packaging market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as HCT Packaging Inc., Ardagh Group, AptarGroup, Ampac Holdings, LLC, Gerresheimer AG, Albéa Services S.A.S, Sonoco Products Company, Mondi Group, Bemis Company, Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A., WestRock Company, and Amcor Limited.

Market Taxonomy

By Material

Plastics

Metal

Paper & Paperboard

Glass

Others

By Product Type

Tubes

Pouches

Bottles

Cans

Jars

Cartons

Others

By Application

Skin Care

Hair Care

Fragrance

Cosmetics

Bath & Shower

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

